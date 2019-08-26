Monday, 26 August 2019

71st year of show

TRACTOR rides, vintage cars and a range of horticultural competitions will feature at the Binfield Heath Flower Show tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.

The 71st annual show, held at Holmwood, will include an exhibition of flowers, vegetables, preserves and baking that will be showcased in the main marquee.

There will also be sideshows and games such as beat the goalie, hoopla and chicken throw as well as face painting and a Punch and Judy show.

Entertainment will be provided by the Woodley Concert Band.

There will also be a barbecue, an ice-cream van and tea and beer tents.

Entry costs £4 for adults, £2 for senior citizens and children aged six to 15 while a family ticket costs £10.

