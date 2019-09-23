Monday, 23 September 2019

Food praised

ORWELLS Restaurant in Shiplake Row has retained its place in the Good Food Guide UK.

The restaurant, which is owned by Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, is ranked 28th in the 2020 guide.

The judges said the restaurant displayed “a high level of ambition” and delivered “accurate and vibrant dishes”.

