Food praised

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
ORWELLS Restaurant in Shiplake Row has retained its place in the Good Food Guide UK.
The restaurant, which is owned by Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, is ranked 28th in the 2020 guide.
The judges said the restaurant displayed “a high level of ambition” and delivered “accurate and vibrant dishes”.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say