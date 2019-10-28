Monday, 28 October 2019

Power outage

HOMES in Shiplake Cross and Binfield Heath were without power for about five hours on Thursday last week.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said there were 39 postcodes affected by the outage, which happened at about 7.30am.

Power was restored to Shiplake memorial hall by about 9.25am and the other areas were up and running by about noon.

