Monday, 04 November 2019

Pub holds guide spot

A PUB in Binfield Heath has been listed in the Michelin Guide 2020 and retained the Michelin Plate for the third year in a row.

The Bottle & Glass Inn received a series of visits by inspectors over the past 12 months to ensure standards were being upheld.

A Michelin Plate, also known as L’Assiette Michelin, is awarded to establishments which have almost reached the level of a Michelin star award.

General manager Paul Wicker said: “It is widely regarded as more of an achievement to retain your status than it is to win it in the first place, so we know how significant this is. I am hugely proud of our team.”

The former Brakspear pub closed in 2013 but re-opened in April 2017 after being bought by the Phillimore Estate and refurbished and is now run by David Holliday and Alex Sergeant.

