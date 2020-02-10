Monday, 10 February 2020

Harasser

A MAN from Binfield Heath has admitted harassing a woman.

Dean Martin, 41, of Kings Common Close, pleaded guilty to the offence in Woodley between July 14 and 17 when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he had sent private photographs of the victim to her father and another woman.

Martin will be sentenced on February 14.

