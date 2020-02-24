Snowdrop celebration held at tragic war poet’s church

A CELEBRATION of snowdrops took place at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday.

More than £1,000 was raised from the sale of snowdrops and

refreshments plus a raffle and donations. This will go towards tables and chairs for the church’s refectory.

Any money left over will be put towards a proposed £14,000 Wilfred Owen window commemorating the First World War poet who served as assistant to the vicar at All Saints’ before he was killed in the conflict, aged 25.

About 300 people visited the church for the fourth annual event despite the bad weather caused by Storm Dennis.

Organiser John Bodman, from Emmer Green, said: “I’m really delighted that people came.

“We had a lot of people who were walking the Wilfred Owen trail and arrived at the church with very muddy boots. The snowdrops we sold were for people who wanted to plant them at home or in the churchyard in memory of a loved one.”

The day began with a special service based on the life of a snowdrop, which was led by Rev Pam Gordon and attended by about 90 people.

Music was provided by the Acorn Singers, from Wokingham, three members of the Nettlebed Folk Club and organist Adrian Fish.

Jenny Morgan, education officer at the Reading Beekeepers Association, spoke about bees. Peter Pearson read two poems by Owen, Dulce et Decorum Est and Anthem for Doomed Youth.

David Woodward, a member of the Dunsden Owen Association, spoke about the poet’s time in the village and the trail, which was launched in May 2015.

The church was decorated with drawings of snowdops by children from Shiplake Primary School and visitors were served refreshments by members of the congregation.