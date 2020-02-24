Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A MAN who harassed a woman will be sentenced on March 10.
Dean Martin, 41, of Kings Common Close, Binfield Heath, admitted sending private photographs of the victim to her father and another woman in Woodley in July last year.
He was due to be sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday but the hearing was adjourned for a report.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say