Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fate wait

A MAN who harassed a woman will be sentenced on March 10.

Dean Martin, 41, of Kings Common Close, Binfield Heath, admitted sending private photographs of the victim to her father and another woman in Woodley in July last year. 

He was due to be sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday but the hearing was adjourned for a report.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33