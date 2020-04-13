New stable block at mansion approved

PLANS to demolish and rebuild stables in the grounds of a Georgian mansion in Binfield Heath have been approved.

The owners of Holmwood, an 11-bedroom Grade II-listed house, off Shiplake Row, were granted permission by South Oxfordshire District Council for a new building to house three stables, a haybarn and tack room on the site of the existing stables.

This will be situated to the south-east of the house and courtyard buildings, along with a tennis court, pool and pool house.

Sarah Ballantyne-Way, director of planning consultants Hgh Consulting, of London, said it was necessary to replace the stables.

She said: “The current stables have not been used for some years and are in poor condition. The replacement stables are manufactured to a very high specification with timber and shiplap cladding and black felt shingle on the roof.

“The replacement stables would also be a reduction in size in comparison to the existing stables and would have no impact on the setting of Holmwood.”

Binfield Heath Parish Council recommended the application was approved.

The Holmwood estate is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The main house was built in 1720 and there are three cottages in the grounds.

The house is believed to be owned by Texan model Jerry Hall and her media proprietor husband Rupert Murdoch who were said to have paid at least £11.25 million at the end of last year.

The noise was previously owned by barrister and Liberal Democrat peer Lord Marks QC, who grew up in Maidensgrove and Checkendon, and his wife Medina.

The couple oversaw an extensive refurbishment of the estate after buying it in 2008.

The house stands on land previously owned by the Stonor family, of Stonor Park, who were forced to sell it in 1650 to pay heavy fines imposed by Henry VIII because of their refusal to recant their Catholic faith.

There is also a parcel of woodland with a stream running through it and a field where the annual Binfield Heath Flower Show is held.