Shelter demolished to stop drug dealing

A SHELTER at Binfield Heath’s recreation ground has been demolished in an attempt to stop drug dealing and taking.

The parish council said it was having to deal with some difficult “issues” at the site, off Arch Hill, and had been advised by the police on what action to take.

A statement on a village website said: “People living along Arch Hill have been aware for some time of noisy behaviour late at night, which is related to drug dealing and using.

“We have for that reason had to demolish the shelter, a favourite out-of-sight corner. We are also cutting back the undergrowth along the road side of the park to allow clearer vision.

“A team of village volunteers regularly clears away the litter which is found scattered across the grass.

“Walkers are reminded that dogs are not allowed in the playground - dog mess has also been found there.”

The goal posts have been removed as a temporary measure as they were in poor condition and they are to be replaced with new ones.

The council is also looking into and discussing with players the possibility of purchasing fold away posts which can be put away and locked after use.

The children’s playground had been checked over and was due for its annual inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents this month.

The council added: “We apologise for the temporary inconvenience to the many people who care for this recreation ground and look after it and hope all will be back to normal soon.”