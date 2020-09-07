Villagers lose phone and web connection

UP to 18 homes in Binfield Heath were without an internet and phone service for a week-and-a-half following storms last month.

Numerous complaints were made to Openreach as well as providers but residents of Kiln Lane were kept in the dark about when the problem would be solved.

Sheila Hill, 73, said: “We had a storm on August 16 and a number of us noticed the next day that we had no internet and our telephones didn’t work.

“We’ve all got different providers and we all had similar experiences when complaining.

“There are so many elderly people who have been affected, people who are shielding and people who run businesses from their homes. They have had to buy extra data in order to keep going.

“We are frustrated by the total lack of communication between the providers and Openreach.”

Openreach managed to locate the cause of the problem as a faulty underground wiring on the right hand side of the footpath that leads from Kiln lane towards the village shop.

However, the company told residents that it couldn’t dig up the path without permission from Oxfordshire County Council.

County councillor David Bartholomew said: “I forwarded a complaint to a member of the county who forwarded it to Openreach.”

The internet connectivity has since been fixed.

An Openreach spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry for the disruption to service experienced by residents in Kiln Lane.

“Unfortunately, the network suffered lightning damage in the recent storms and the fault proved more challenging than usual to fix.

“Repairs to lightning damage are often pain-staking and time-consuming, as it can cause multiple faults at various points on a single line and in other parts of the network.

“We’d like to thank the residents for their patience while we repaired the damage.”