Fly-tipper hunt

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
A LARGE amount of industrial waste was fly-tipped between Binfield Heath and Shiplake.
Building materials and an electric fan were dumped off Kiln Lane before being discovered by residents.
Officials from South Oxfordshire District Council will go through the waste to try to identify the offenders.
28 September 2020
