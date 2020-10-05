Village show appeals for new organiser

A NEW orgniser is needed by Binfield Heath Flower Show.

Current chairwoman Evelyn McQuater is moving from the village to Perthshire in December and is keen to appoint a successor.

She said: “The flower show has been an insitution in this village for more than 70 years and it’s so important that we maintain our celebration of rural village life.

“This reflection of our community spirit matters to all of us and we must try our hardest to preserve it.

“I would encourage anyone who feels they can play a role in continuing this tradition to get in touch with me for a chat. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chair and can recommond the experience to any of you.

“We work together in the committee to support each other in all its aspects and have fun in the process.”

This year’s show was due to be held in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row on August 29 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Berry was due to open the show judge cakes in the produce tent.

The show is due to return on August 28 next year and the annual meeting will be held on November 11. If you are interested in the role, call 07912 619970.