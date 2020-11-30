PETER WOOLSEY, from Binfield Heath.

A MONTH ago, on October 17, I was reminded of another virus, one that kills eight per cent of victims, often in a few days, called GBS, or Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Having been paralysed by and survived the GBS virus in December 2018, I am now determined to avoid the covid-19 virus in November 2020, despite spending two weeks in Estonia. It’s an interesting lifestyle contrast.

Having been fortunate and recovered, I now feel guilty if I do not, “fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run”.

So I’m reworking my vegetable plots in Binfield Heath, selling my Scottish wind farm site to a publicly quoted Norwegian investment fund.

I’m bidding for a new wind farm site “lease” in Glen Vicaskil, Skye, for another 50mw community wind farm site.

I’m also discussing a hydrogen business plan for the Isle of Skye, assisted by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Quite separately, as part of an overall plan, I’m discussing with Ian Blackford MP how the SNP could earn an annual licence fee from all the wind energy flowing over the Isle of Skye, as a demonstration of our Estonian quantum physics technologies.

In simple terms, we’ve proved we can develop a series of wind farms and now have Norwegian investment funds available.

So now my Estonian partners and I are creating a plan to reach every voting human being, and most of those who do not even have a vote, to be given a vote. This vote will enable them to be heard. They will vote for sustainable food and safety.

Our vision is a series of templates for different sizes of communities to enable them to link and interact with similar sized communities. We believe we need to foster local interaction by all families in a community to ensure everyone is cared for.

In Estonia, covid-19 is a controlled situation because every phone is normally monitored in real time and has been since 2010. If your child is lost, there is a standard procedure where police triangulate your child’s phone and can find them and bring them home.

In another system, older people wear a wi-fi wrist band device that monitors vital signals from your body and relays this data to a secure memory device linked to your home TV or computer.

I miss my vegetable garden because here in the more northerly climate of Estonia it is darker and colder. Sunrise is at 8.30am and sunset is at 3.45pm and tomorrow we shall have snow. Vegetable gardeners really do need a greenhouse to be able to grow seedlings.

However, in the summer there are more than 18 hours of sunshine during June and July so, once established, flowers and vegetables grow very quickly.

I was tested for coronavirus on arrival at 9pm and had a text result from their central laboratory by 9.30am the next day. Track & trace is instant.

People wear masks whenever they enter a building or public transport. Every shop and public building has hand sanitisers and everyone is careful to keep their distance from each other. So, yes, I’ll be glad to catch my empty flight home.

Meanwhile, I appreciate the efficient public and private sector systems that have enabled this modest but skilled Baltic nation to evolve from being a tiny Soviet satellite country to the leading internet country in Europe in just 30 years.