Planning reform unsuitable for rural areas, council tells PM

PLANS by the Government to speed up the process for approving new homes do not reflect the needs of rural communities, says Binfield Heath Parish Council.

It says the reforms, which are outlined in a White Paper called Planning for the Future, fail to take account of land which should be earmarked to remain in agricultural use.

The Government proposes changing land allocation to just three types — “growth” for large-scale development, “renewal” for lesser development and “protected”.

It would give automatic outline permission for building in “growth” areas with only the finer details to be decided by a planning application to a local authority.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the council says this would undermine the same local democracy he championed when he attended its inaugural annual meeting in 2005 as Henley’s MP.

Chairman Paul Rollason writes: “Those of us still on the council today clearly remember your message to us, ‘Never underestimate the importance of a parish council. Never forget that you are the starting point of democracy, giving your parishioners a real say in the future of the village. The work you do should not be underestimated as it maintains the hopes and concerns of the people who voted for you.’

“Now we are exercising that voice, hoping to influence the outcome of your White Paper so that it does indeed reflect the views of our parishioners.”

He said the village was surrounded by agricultural land and woodland, some of which wouldn’t fit into either zone, although half would be protected as part of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mr Rollason said: “We believe that farmland should be valued for food production as we approach Brexit, whether or not there is a ‘deal’. A fourth ‘agricultural’ zone would therefore seem essential.

“Areas suitable for ‘growth’ or ‘renewal’ would be hard to identify among a scattering of 300-odd houses. Natural green spaces, characteristic of many English villages, do not fall under any of your new categories and would be prone to sporadic development.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says the proposals would make it harder to stop inappropriate development.

Henley MP John Howell says councillors and communities would still decide how land is categorised.