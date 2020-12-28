Village carols

DRIVERS have been warned to expect delays in ... [more]
Monday, 28 December 2020
A GROUP of 10 carol singers performed in the centre of Binfield Heath on Saturday evening and raised £130 for charity.
The performers, who were all socially distanced, were members of different choirs.
Residents listened from their doorsteps.
The money will be donated to the Nomad youth and community project in Henley.
28 December 2020
More News:
Gymnastics club hoping competitions restart in spring
A GYMNASTICS club in Sonning Common has kept its ... [more]
POLL: Have your say