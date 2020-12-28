Monday, 28 December 2020

Village carols

A GROUP of 10 carol singers performed in the centre of Binfield Heath on Saturday evening and raised £130 for charity.

The performers, who were all socially distanced, were members of different choirs.

Residents listened from their doorsteps.

The money will be donated to the Nomad youth and community project in Henley.

