Councils welcome rethink on planning shake-up

THE Government’s decision to revise its reform of the planning system has been welcomed by councils and campaigners.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced last week that that the algorithm it was planning to use to determine housebuilding is to be abandoned.

Instead England’s 20 biggest cities and urban areas, particularly in the North and Midlands, will be a much larger focus for new homes in order to protect the green belt.

The minister’s statement followed a swathe of criticism by the public, councils and Conservative MPs during the public consultation on the Government’s White Paper called Planning for the Future.

One of the areas that would have been worst affected areas was Wokingham borough, which faced having to accept 1,600 new homes a year, double the current number.

Council leader John Halsall campaigned against the proposal and more than 2,000 people signed his online petition calling on new housing to built where it was needed instead of using a “one-size-fits-all approach”. Councillor Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, said the Government was made to change its mind by lobbying by local residents, the council and MPs, including Maidenhead’s Theresa May.

As a result, the housebuilding number for Wokingham has been halved.

“This is a great Christmas present,” he said. “It will make a real difference to the borough in years to come.”

Sue Cooper, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said the Government had faced “uproar” from Conservative MPs in the South.

“Wokingham would have been in a terrible situation, looking at the number of houses, so I am sure people will be pleased to see more houses going up north,” she said.

“Our numbers were likely to go up but it was nowhere near as bad as Wokingham. We were asked to do more but it was not an issue for us because we had not adopted our local plan at that stage.

“There is no evidence that granting planning permission for big houses is what we need right now. People need affordable houses but the Government doesn’t seem to realise that.”

Henley MP John Howell defended the Government.

He said: “What they are trying to do is change the formula for the number of houses that are going to be built. This was always on the cards and it was part of the consultation that the minister set out.

“It is not down to a backlash from the public or from MPs; the Government has listened and taken account of what people are saying.

“A number of MPs have done it quietly and others have made more noise — you won’t be surprised to hear that I have done so quietly. I have had meetings with the minister and we have discussed my concerns, which were the number of houses and the manner of calculating.

“You would have thought the Government would have avoided using an algorithm — in this case it was just not the best method.

“I am always happy when the Government listens to the concerns that are raised during a consultation and I’m glad there has been a fruitful dialogue with ministers on this subject.”

Lis Ransom, vice-chairwoman of Binfield Heath Parish Council, said: “They mentioned building more in cities and brownfield sites, which we think is an excellent idea.

“But there are still some serious questions to address, like how ordinary people object to planning applications. I think that is under threat.

“They want to do it from the initial neighbourhood planning stage, which means pieces of land will be up for grabs and get permission, but it takes away democracy.

“There were a lot of comments along the same lines as ours and I think the Government realised there were so many people against it. You can’t put down one set of rules that fits all areas across the country.”

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society, which is based in Henley, said: “Whatever new development does take place, it is essential that there are ample, good-quality open spaces close to where people live, to benefit their health and wellbeing and enable them to experience the outdoors and nature in safety.

“Ideally, those open spaces would be registered as town or village greens to give local people rights of recreation there and to protect those spaces for ever.”