Monday, 04 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wool you believe it?

Wool you believe it?

A MYSTERY artist has struck again in Binfield Heath.

A bus shelter in Shiplake Row was decorated with crocheted lights, Christmas trees, snowflakes and puddings — as well as a vaccine hypodermic and a depiction of a coronavirus particle.

Parish councillor Lis Ransom says no-one saw the display  go up so their identity remains unknown.

She believes the same person or group who decorated the village phone box with dozens of crocheted poppies to mark Armistice Day in November may have been responsible.

Lis says: “This latest one would have taken the most enormous amount of work. I can’t believe that
no-one saw them.

“Right at this moment it adds the most lovely flourish of colour and a bit of humour and we all need that.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33