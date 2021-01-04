Wool you believe it?

A MYSTERY artist has struck again in Binfield Heath.

A bus shelter in Shiplake Row was decorated with crocheted lights, Christmas trees, snowflakes and puddings — as well as a vaccine hypodermic and a depiction of a coronavirus particle.

Parish councillor Lis Ransom says no-one saw the display go up so their identity remains unknown.

She believes the same person or group who decorated the village phone box with dozens of crocheted poppies to mark Armistice Day in November may have been responsible.

Lis says: “This latest one would have taken the most enormous amount of work. I can’t believe that

no-one saw them.

“Right at this moment it adds the most lovely flourish of colour and a bit of humour and we all need that.”