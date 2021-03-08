Reoffender

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
A MAN who shared intimate photos of a woman with one of her relatives has had the terms of his prison sentence toughened.
Dean Martin, 42, of Kings Common Close, Binfield Heath, admitted causing harassment and was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work by Reading Magistrates.
Now his sentence has been changed to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after he failed to attend a work sessions.
