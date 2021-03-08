Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reoffender

A MAN who shared intimate photos of a woman with one of her relatives has had the terms of his prison sentence toughened.

Dean Martin, 42, of Kings Common Close, Binfield Heath, admitted causing harassment and was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work by Reading Magistrates.

Now his sentence has been changed to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after he failed to attend a work sessions.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33