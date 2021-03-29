Bus collision

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
Monday, 29 March 2021
A BUS and a car collided head on in Binfield Heath.
The incident involving the Arriva 800 service and a Vauxhall Corsa happened in Dunsden Way at 11.50am on Monday.
No one was injured but both vehicles were damaged. A headlight on the car was smashed and the bonnet crumpled, while the driver’s side headlight on the bus was damaged.
Police are investigating.
