Monday, 29 March 2021

Bus collision

Bus collision

A BUS and a car collided head on in Binfield Heath.

The incident involving the Arriva 800 service and a Vauxhall Corsa happened in Dunsden Way at 11.50am on Monday.

No one was injured but both vehicles were damaged. A headlight on the car was smashed and the bonnet crumpled, while the driver’s side headlight on the bus was damaged.

Police are investigating.

