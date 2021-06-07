A NEIGHBOURHOOD plan is to be devised by Binfield Heath Parish Council.

The council says the document will allow residents to have a say in “protecting the character of both our built environment and our valued open, green spaces”.

Fifty-five residents responded to a survey in March of which 78 per cent were kin favour of a housing blueprint. Eight were not in favour, mainly because they did not feel it would give the village any more power over future decisions. Another four did not show strong feelings either way.

The council has decided to form a neighbourhood plan steering committee, which will be led by Councillor Robert Davis.A total of 20 households offered to help on the steering committee and working groups.