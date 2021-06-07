Show returns

BINFIELD Heath Flower Show will return this summer after a year’s absence.

The annual show, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row on August 28.

Organisers say the event can be put together at short notice so they can respond to any covid restrictions nearer the time.

Villager Charlie Calderbank has been elected show chairman, succeeding Evelyn McQuater, who has moved to Scotland.