Cottage ‘would be carbuncle’

Monday, 16 August 2021
REVISED plans for a new home in Binfield Heath have upset neighbours.
The Stacey family want to build a cottage next to their existing property in Kiln Lane.
They were given permission by South Oxfordshire District Council in January but have now submitted a new application for more floorspace and a fourth bedroom on the first floor.
A planning statement says the development would be an “efficient use of land in a sustainable location” and “sensitive” to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It adds: “While the inclusion of a fourth bedroom attracts an additional parking requirement, the requirement appears to be less than one full space.”
Marina Hart, who also lives in Kiln Lane, said: “I notice that the house is still called a cottage. Cottages did not used to have four bedrooms. The application is for a four-bedroomed house, a sizeable property by any standards.
“Surely more needs to be done to protect an AONB?
“Also the new house is not an infill. The plans are to build it on a wide open space not in between two houses.”
Villager Barry Paddison said: “It would be like a carbuncle on our landscape — an emotive comment, yes, but each time I walk past the proposed site, I think how awful this new-build would be and how it would have such an adverse effect on the wonderful area in which we are very privileged to live.”
