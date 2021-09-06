It feels like the Fifties again with return of traditional village show

THE village show returned to Binfield Heath after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the 72nd year of the flower show and companion dog show, which was held at Holmwood on Saturday afternoon.

About 1,500 people attended, which organisers said was many more than they had expected and meant the food ran out.

Visitors likened the event to a Fifties show with traditional attractions such as fairground sideshows and games including hoopla, kick the can, splat the rat and a coconut shy as well as a tombola, circus performers, children’s races, tractor rides and face-painting.

There were also llamas, ferret racing, vintage cars, classic motor bikes and farm vehicles, a range of artisan exhibitors, food and drink and ice cream. Music was provided by the Woodley Concert Band, which played arrangements of classic pop songs from the Sixties to the present day.

The main marquee housed a display of the flowers, vegetables, fruit, preserves and baked goods entered in scores of classes.

Some classes and sections were not held this year and others were not judged to allow for greater separation of exhibits, exhibitors and visitors.

Some of the flowers and produce were auctioned at the end of the show to raise money towards the cost of next year’s event.

David Lloyd, from Shiplake, won the Mrs Makower Cup, the Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup for onions, the George and Wally Cleaver Tankard and the George Henbest Cup.

Mr Lloyd, who has been taking part in the show for more than 30 years and won three cups in 2019, said: “Three things are important when growing vegetables: patience, perseverance and striving for perfection. I always try to remember that.

“This year, I’m particularly happy with the potatoes and tomatoes I entered and I am very pleased with the result.

“The best part of the competition was getting to see quite a few well-known faces once again and being in the tent — there weren’t as many as many classes as in previous years but I’m hoping there will be more next year.

“I thought the participation was as good as other years and a great deal of thanks to the team, who worked really hard.”

Keith Hedges, from Gallowstree Common, won the Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for his dahlias.

“The secret is all in the soil,” he said. “The weather has been difficult and some of the dahlias have not even come out yet.

“I enjoy the show as it’s good fun. It’s a shame that there aren’t more entries.”

Martin Hedges, an accountant from Emmer Green, who grows his vegetables at an allotment in Gallowstree Common, won the Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables as well as the Ray Williams Memorial Cup for the top flower tray, just as he did two years ago.

He said: “It was nice for the show to be up and running again and I had so much to put in. The weather has not been as hot and it was good for the vegetables, so we have been really lucky.

“It was great to meet some people that we only see at the show every year — the atmosphere at the show is so friendly.

“Thank you to the organisers who put so much hard work into it.”

Irene Crowford, from Lower Shiplake, won the Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup with her Victoria sandwich cake.

“I feel overjoyed,” she said. “I entered a lot of things and some won and some didn’t but it was such a great experience.”

Stephen Head, a landscape gardener from Binfield Heath, won the Willow Cup for cut flowers.

He and his brother Nigel, who also lives in the village, are regular show entrants and in 2019 won six trophies and dozens of individual classes between them.

The Chairman’s Cup was awarded to Peter Ransom, who was acting vice-chairman this year and chairman of the show in 2018.

There were 95 entries to the dog show with prizes being awarded in several categories. The judge was Lesley MacLeod.

Best puppy was Levi, a six-month-old whippet owned by Diana Webber, from Stoke Row.

Best non-sporting went to four-year-old Belgian shepherd Topaz, belonging to Susan Lewangton, from Nuffield.

Bernard Winnington, 96, from Sonning Common, exhibited his 1963 tractor, a B-275 McCormick International made in Bradford, for the children to play on.

Mr Winnington, who has been taking the tractor to the show for several years, said: “It’s a bit of a fuss to bring it here every year but to see the joy on the children’s faces makes up for it.”

Villagers Carol George and Niki Whitwell ran the hoopla stall.

Ms George said: “We like to do it every year to feel part of the community and we love the show so much.”

Simon Bishop and his daughter Alice ran the ferret racing for the third time.

The marquee sold out of cakes with more than 50 being snapped up in three hours.

Eliza Carpenter, a volunteer on the cake stall, said: “We sold out so quickly we couldn’t believe it — I’ve never seen anything like it.

“People say it’s the best homemade cake they have had and come back for it every year.” Jane Pugsley, from Shiplake, said: “It’s a shame that they ran out of cake so soon because they could have made so much more money — everyone loves cake.”

Annie Rayner, from Henley, was attending the show for the first time with her five-month-old Australian terrier Nellie.

“I wanted to enter her in the dog show but I left it too late and they had so many entries,” she said.

“I came here to meet some friends and I’m really enjoying it. It almost feels like we are back in the Fifties because of the kind of activities and the community spirit of the whole event.”

Frances Moody, from Maidenhead said: “It’s really refreshing to be out in the fresh air at a show like this after the last 18 months but I was a bit disappointed I couldn’t get any cake.” David Smith, from Sonning Common, a regular entrant in the flower show, said: “It’s a friendly competition. I very much enjoy the event.”

Sarah Fulton-Urry, one of the organisers, said: “It’s so nice to be back. We ran out of food quite quickly because we were not expecting so many people — we catered for about 1,000.”

Show chairman Charlie Calderbank said: “We had a great day and it went really well.

“We were not sure about the turnout after what has been going on for the past 18 months but it was great to see how many people attended.

“I was slightly apprehensive about how it would go, it being my first year as chairman, but everyone seemed to be having fun and that is what the show is all about. Despite the stress and the worries in the run up to it, we really enjoyed it and I want to say a big thank-you to everyone who came to volunteer as the show couldn’t have happened without them.

“We had a lot of familiar faces entering the show and there’s always a good range of entries but I think most people enjoy taking part more than anything else.

“We were lucky in the sense that with it being largely outdoors we were confident we could pull it off even if there were going to be restrictions.

“We had fewer tables inside the marquee so they could be properly distanced and we also had hand sanitiser stations.”

The organisets thanked the Phillimore Estate for hosting the show.

• The full results and more photographs will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.