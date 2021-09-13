Results of the 72nd Binfield Heath Flower Show and Companion Dog Show

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
ABOUT 1,500 people attended the 72nd annual Binfield Health Flower and Companion Dog Show, which was held at Holmwood on Saturday, August 28. There were 550 entries but some classes and sections were not held or judged this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The full results were as follows:
TROPHIES AND CUPS
Mrs Makower Cup —
D S Lloyd, Shiplake
Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup D S Lloyd, Shiplake
Fred Denton Cup — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath
Playhatch Village Cup — Linda Manson, Shiplake, and Neil George, Binfield Heath
Captain Woods Cup for photography — Matthew Thomas, Binfield Heath
Ladies’ Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross
Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup — Irene Crawford, Lower
Shiplake
Mrs Hemeon Cup — John Crawford, Lower Shiplake
Betty Povey Cup — Arabella Pentecost, Henley
Olivia Wolska Cup — Adam Hanley, Binfield Heath
Village Cup — Ella Hanley, Binfield Heath
Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — Keith Hedges, Reading
Mrs Henry Elleshaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges, Gallostree Common
Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
The Willows Cup for cut flowers — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Shakler Memorial Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross
Photography Cup — Julie Lee, Binfield Heath
Jo and Jack Mills Cup — Susan Partridge, Henley
Ray Williams Memorial Cup — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
Silver Jubilee Award — The Hanley Family, Binfield Heath
Konrad Engbers Cup — Mary Anderson, Nuffield
George Henbest Cup —
D S Lloyd, Shiplake
George & Wally Cleaver Tankard — D S Lloyd, Shiplake
Englefield Cup & RHS Junior Award — Amelie Phillimore, Binfield Heath
Chairman’s Cup — Peter Ransom, Binfield Heath
SECTION 2 (VEGETABLES)
Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting —1 D S Lloyd, 2 Doug Sarney
Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Nigel Head, 3 Stanley Thomas
Five white potatoes — 1 Nigel Head
Five coloured potatoes —
D S Lloyd
Two lettuces — 3 Nigel Head
Six runner beans — 1 Nigel Head, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Louise Webb
Six dwarf beans — 1 Doug
Sarney
A set of any other vegetables –
1 Phillipa Sanders, 2 Michelle Johnson
Three globe beet — 2 Nigel Head
Six carrots — 3 Nigel Head
Pair of table marrows —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Nigel Head
Two leeks — 3 Louise Webb
Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables —
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
The heaviest marrow —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Neil George
Collection of salad vegetables — 2 Nigel Head
EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP
Six onions (under 3in wide) —
1 D S Lloyd
Nine shallots not grown from seed — 1 D S Lloyd
Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 D S Lloyd
FRED DENTON CUP
Dish of plums — 1 Nigel Head,
2 Liz Ransom
Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ella Hanley
Five cooking apples — 1 Jo Thomas, 2 Sarah Fulton Urry
Five pears — 2 Stanley Thomas
Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Phillipa Sanders
Dish of any other fruit not already listed — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 Nigel Head
PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP
Painting — 1 Neil George,
2 Julie Lee, 3 Wendy Robinson
Drawing — 1 Linda Manson,
2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Allen Appleby
CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Bricks and Mortar — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Rosie Richardson
Seaside — 1 John Crawford,
2 Helen Hanley, 3 Zoe
Richardson
Musical event — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Helen Hanley
Technology — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ella Hanley
Making Memories — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Helen Hanley,
3 Paul Robinson
Isolation — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Paul Robinson
LADIES’ CUP
Jar of pickled onions —
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Marion Bourne,
3 Louise Webb
Pot of chutney — 1 Doug Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 D S Lloyd
Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb
Pot of any flavour curd —
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Dorothy Walman, 3 Joan Edwards
Pot of marmalade — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 Susan Partridge,
3 Marion Bourne
Pot of strawberry jam —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Fiona Paddison
Pot of raspberry jam — 1 Doug Sarney, 2 Louise Webb
Pot of plum jam — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb
Pot of jelly — 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Doug Sarney, 3 Neil George
Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Jo Thomas
ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP
Three cinnamon rolls —
2 John Crawford
Three meringues — 2 Julie Lee
Victoria sandwich in a 20cm round tin — 1 Irene Crawford,
2 Susan Partridge, 3 Amanda Poulson
Tray of flapjacks — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Jo Thomas, 3 Helen Hanley
Six pieces of shortbread —
2 Wendy Channell
Six cheese straws —
2 Jo Thomas
MRS HEMEON CUP (SENIOR CITIZENS)
A Bakewell tart in a 20cm round tin — 1 Amanda Poulson
Six fruit scones — 1 Wendy Channell
Painting — 1 Allen Appleby
Any article of handwork not painting or drawing — 1 John Crawford, 2 Helen Robinson,
3 Irene Crawford
BETTY POVEY CUP
Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 James Blunden,
2 Charlotte Blunden, 3 Arabella Pentecost
Sunflower — 1 Amelie
Phillimore
Item of handicraft — 1 Charlotte Blunden, 2 James Blunden
Decorated wooden spoon —
1 Arabella Pentecost
Painting of a film character —
1 Arabella Pentecost
OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP
Six decorated cupcakes —
1 Adam Hanley, 2 Athena Streather, 3 Ava Douglas
Three vegetables — 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Bertie Pentecost
One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Isla Phillimore, 3 Ava Douglas
Mask inspired by your favourite book — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Adam Hanley
Skyscraper made from fruit and vegetables — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Adam Hanley, 3 Athena Streather
Drawing of an oasis —
1 Adella Streather, 2 Ava Douglas,
3 Adam Hanley
Painting of the beach or the sea — 1 Adella Streather,
2 Madeleine Heaven, 3 Bertie Pentecost
Photograph of “My Staycation” — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Ava Douglas
VILLAGE CUP
Chocolate brownies made to recipe — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Evie Blomfield
Three vegetables — 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost
One or more flowers — 1 Ella Hanley
Drawing or painting of space travel — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Toby Pentecost
Plate of homemade sweets —
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Evie Blomfield
Trug of fruit or vegetables —
1 Toby Pentecost
Flower arrangement using recycled materials — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Toby Pentecost
Photograph of one or more animals — 1 Evie Blomfield,
2 Ella Hanley, 3 Annabelle Richardson
ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS
Three medium decorative dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith,
3 D S Lloyd
Three small cactus dahlias —
1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd
Three small decorative dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 D S Lloyd,
3 Martin Hedges
Three miniature dahlias —
1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd
Three pom-pom dahlias —
1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith,
3 D S Lloyd
MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART
Petite — 1 Sue Hedges,
2 Irene Crawford
Innovation — 1 Sue Hedges,
2 Amy Blunden
A Foreign Land — 1 Sue Hedges
A bridesmaid’s posy — 1 Sue Hedges
Party Time — 1 Sue Hedges,
2 Irene Crawford
DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES
Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes not small fruiting — 1 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes cherry or miniature type — 1 Martin Hedges
Five white potatoes —
1 Martin Hedges
Two cabbages — 1 Martin Hedges
Five coloured potatoes —
1D S Lloyd, 2 Martin Hedges
Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges
Six runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges
Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges
Set of any other vegetables —
1 Martin Hedges
Three globe beet — 1 Martin Hedges
Six onions — 1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions — 1 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots not grown from seed — 1 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots — 1 Martin Hedges
Pair of table marrows —
1 Martin Hedges
Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges
Heaviest marrow — 1 Martin Hedges
Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges
Dish of plums — 1 Martin Hedges
Five dessert apples — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Helen Hanley,
3 Martin Hedges
Five cooking apples — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Jo Thomas
Dish of any other fruit not listed — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Audrey Fisher, 3 Nick Heaven
Five pears — 1 Martin Hedges
CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS
Three white eggs — 1 Justyna Robkowska
Three brown eggs — 2 Marina Hart
WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS
Three stems of Cosmea —
1 Stephen Head
Four HT roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Denise Barnes
Three spikes of gladioli —
1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head
Six stems of statice —
1 Stephen Head
Six stems of annuals —
1 D S Lloyd
Six stems of perennials —
1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head, 3 D S Lloyd,
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums — 1 D S Lloyd
Vase of mixed flowers —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Denise Barnes
SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND
COOKERY
Jar of pickled onions —
D S Lloyd
Pot of chutney — 1 D S Lloyd
Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne
Pot of any flavour curd —
1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Joan Edwards
Pot of marmalade — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Charlotte Parratt,
3 Marion Bourne
Pot of strawberry jam —
2 Marion Bourne
Pot of raspberry jam —
2 Helen Hanley
Pot of plum jam — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Deidre Dyson
Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Irene Crawford, 3 Neil George
Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne
Six chocolate chip cookies —
1 Rebecca Thewsey, 2 Amy Blunden, 3 Stanley Thomas
Three plain scones — 1 Helen Cairns, 2 Steven Blunden, 3 Margaret Thewsey
Decorated cake to be judged on decoration only — 1 Julie Lee
Savoury pasty — 1 Helen
Hanley
Loaf of bread — 1 Steven Blunden, 2 John Crawford,
3 Marie Catto
Courgette and pistachio cake made to recipe — 2 Susan
Partridge
PHOTOGRAPHY CUP
Portrait — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Helen Hanley
Running Water — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Toni Smith, 3 Julie Lee
Science or medicine — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Wendy Robinson
Harvest Toni Smith — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson
Hidden space in a garden —
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Denise Barnes,
3 Zoe Richardson
Birdlife — 1 Paul Robinson,
2 Julie Lee, 3 Matthew Thomas
NEEDLECRAFT
Doll’s pram blanket — 1 Toni Smith, 2 Audrey Bush
One piece of machine or hand embroidery — 1 Lucy Smith,
2 Rebecca Thewsey, 3 Katie Pentecost
Hand knitted garment —
1 Audrey Bush, 2 Toni Smith,
3 Kathleen Parry
Crochet item — 1 Helen Robinson, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Susan Partridge
JO AND JACK MILLS CUP
Custard tart — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Joan Edwards
Ginger sponge cake made to recipe — 1 Deidre Dyson,
2 Susan Partridge, 3 Irene
Crawford
Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Susan Partridge
Any article of hand work —
1 Joan Edwards, 2 John Crawford, 3 Irene Crawford
RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Flower show top tray —
1 Martin Hedges
