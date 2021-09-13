Results of the 72nd Binfield Heath Flower Show and Companion Dog Show

ABOUT 1,500 people attended the 72nd annual Binfield Health Flower and Companion Dog Show, which was held at Holmwood on Saturday, August 28. There were 550 entries but some classes and sections were not held or judged this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The full results were as follows:

TROPHIES AND CUPS

Mrs Makower Cup —

D S Lloyd, Shiplake

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup D S Lloyd, Shiplake

Fred Denton Cup — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath

Playhatch Village Cup — Linda Manson, Shiplake, and Neil George, Binfield Heath

Captain Woods Cup for photography — Matthew Thomas, Binfield Heath

Ladies’ Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup — Irene Crawford, Lower

Shiplake

Mrs Hemeon Cup — John Crawford, Lower Shiplake

Betty Povey Cup — Arabella Pentecost, Henley

Olivia Wolska Cup — Adam Hanley, Binfield Heath

Village Cup — Ella Hanley, Binfield Heath

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — Keith Hedges, Reading

Mrs Henry Elleshaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges, Gallostree Common

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

The Willows Cup for cut flowers — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Shakler Memorial Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross

Photography Cup — Julie Lee, Binfield Heath

Jo and Jack Mills Cup — Susan Partridge, Henley

Ray Williams Memorial Cup — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

Silver Jubilee Award — The Hanley Family, Binfield Heath

Konrad Engbers Cup — Mary Anderson, Nuffield

George Henbest Cup —

D S Lloyd, Shiplake

George & Wally Cleaver Tankard — D S Lloyd, Shiplake

Englefield Cup & RHS Junior Award — Amelie Phillimore, Binfield Heath

Chairman’s Cup — Peter Ransom, Binfield Heath

SECTION 2 (VEGETABLES)

Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting —1 D S Lloyd, 2 Doug Sarney

Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 D S Lloyd,

2 Nigel Head, 3 Stanley Thomas

Five white potatoes — 1 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes —

D S Lloyd

Two lettuces — 3 Nigel Head

Six runner beans — 1 Nigel Head, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Louise Webb

Six dwarf beans — 1 Doug

Sarney

A set of any other vegetables –

1 Phillipa Sanders, 2 Michelle Johnson

Three globe beet — 2 Nigel Head

Six carrots — 3 Nigel Head

Pair of table marrows —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Nigel Head

Two leeks — 3 Louise Webb

Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables —

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

The heaviest marrow —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Neil George

Collection of salad vegetables — 2 Nigel Head

EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP

Six onions (under 3in wide) —

1 D S Lloyd

Nine shallots not grown from seed — 1 D S Lloyd

Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 D S Lloyd

FRED DENTON CUP

Dish of plums — 1 Nigel Head,

2 Liz Ransom

Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ella Hanley

Five cooking apples — 1 Jo Thomas, 2 Sarah Fulton Urry

Five pears — 2 Stanley Thomas

Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Phillipa Sanders

Dish of any other fruit not already listed — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 Nigel Head

PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP

Painting — 1 Neil George,

2 Julie Lee, 3 Wendy Robinson

Drawing — 1 Linda Manson,

2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Allen Appleby

CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Bricks and Mortar — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Rosie Richardson

Seaside — 1 John Crawford,

2 Helen Hanley, 3 Zoe

Richardson

Musical event — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Helen Hanley

Technology — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ella Hanley

Making Memories — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Helen Hanley,

3 Paul Robinson

Isolation — 1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Paul Robinson

LADIES’ CUP

Jar of pickled onions —

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Marion Bourne,

3 Louise Webb

Pot of chutney — 1 Doug Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 D S Lloyd

Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Louise Webb

Pot of any flavour curd —

1 Marion Bourne, 2 Dorothy Walman, 3 Joan Edwards

Pot of marmalade — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 Susan Partridge,

3 Marion Bourne

Pot of strawberry jam —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Fiona Paddison

Pot of raspberry jam — 1 Doug Sarney, 2 Louise Webb

Pot of plum jam — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb

Pot of jelly — 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Doug Sarney, 3 Neil George

Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Jo Thomas

ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP

Three cinnamon rolls —

2 John Crawford

Three meringues — 2 Julie Lee

Victoria sandwich in a 20cm round tin — 1 Irene Crawford,

2 Susan Partridge, 3 Amanda Poulson

Tray of flapjacks — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Jo Thomas, 3 Helen Hanley

Six pieces of shortbread —

2 Wendy Channell

Six cheese straws —

2 Jo Thomas

MRS HEMEON CUP (SENIOR CITIZENS)

A Bakewell tart in a 20cm round tin — 1 Amanda Poulson

Six fruit scones — 1 Wendy Channell

Painting — 1 Allen Appleby

Any article of handwork not painting or drawing — 1 John Crawford, 2 Helen Robinson,

3 Irene Crawford

BETTY POVEY CUP

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 James Blunden,

2 Charlotte Blunden, 3 Arabella Pentecost

Sunflower — 1 Amelie

Phillimore

Item of handicraft — 1 Charlotte Blunden, 2 James Blunden

Decorated wooden spoon —

1 Arabella Pentecost

Painting of a film character —

1 Arabella Pentecost

OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP

Six decorated cupcakes —

1 Adam Hanley, 2 Athena Streather, 3 Ava Douglas

Three vegetables — 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Bertie Pentecost

One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Isla Phillimore, 3 Ava Douglas

Mask inspired by your favourite book — 1 Ava Douglas,

2 Adam Hanley

Skyscraper made from fruit and vegetables — 1 Ava Douglas,

2 Adam Hanley, 3 Athena Streather

Drawing of an oasis —

1 Adella Streather, 2 Ava Douglas,

3 Adam Hanley

Painting of the beach or the sea — 1 Adella Streather,

2 Madeleine Heaven, 3 Bertie Pentecost

Photograph of “My Staycation” — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Ava Douglas

VILLAGE CUP

Chocolate brownies made to recipe — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Evie Blomfield

Three vegetables — 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost

One or more flowers — 1 Ella Hanley

Drawing or painting of space travel — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Toby Pentecost

Plate of homemade sweets —

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Evie Blomfield

Trug of fruit or vegetables —

1 Toby Pentecost

Flower arrangement using recycled materials — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Toby Pentecost

Photograph of one or more animals — 1 Evie Blomfield,

2 Ella Hanley, 3 Annabelle Richardson

ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS

Three medium decorative dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith,

3 D S Lloyd

Three small cactus dahlias —

1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd

Three small decorative dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 D S Lloyd,

3 Martin Hedges

Three miniature dahlias —

1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd

Three pom-pom dahlias —

1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith,

3 D S Lloyd

MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART

Petite — 1 Sue Hedges,

2 Irene Crawford

Innovation — 1 Sue Hedges,

2 Amy Blunden

A Foreign Land — 1 Sue Hedges

A bridesmaid’s posy — 1 Sue Hedges

Party Time — 1 Sue Hedges,

2 Irene Crawford

DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES

Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes not small fruiting — 1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes cherry or miniature type — 1 Martin Hedges

Five white potatoes —

1 Martin Hedges

Two cabbages — 1 Martin Hedges

Five coloured potatoes —

1D S Lloyd, 2 Martin Hedges

Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges

Six runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges

Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges

Set of any other vegetables —

1 Martin Hedges

Three globe beet — 1 Martin Hedges

Six onions — 1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions — 1 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots not grown from seed — 1 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots — 1 Martin Hedges

Pair of table marrows —

1 Martin Hedges

Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges

Heaviest marrow — 1 Martin Hedges

Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges

Dish of plums — 1 Martin Hedges

Five dessert apples — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Helen Hanley,

3 Martin Hedges

Five cooking apples — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Jo Thomas

Dish of any other fruit not listed — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Audrey Fisher, 3 Nick Heaven

Five pears — 1 Martin Hedges

CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS

Three white eggs — 1 Justyna Robkowska

Three brown eggs — 2 Marina Hart

WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS

Three stems of Cosmea —

1 Stephen Head

Four HT roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Denise Barnes

Three spikes of gladioli —

1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head

Six stems of statice —

1 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals —

1 D S Lloyd

Six stems of perennials —

1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head, 3 D S Lloyd,

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums — 1 D S Lloyd

Vase of mixed flowers —

1 Stephen Head, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Denise Barnes

SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND

COOKERY

Jar of pickled onions —

D S Lloyd

Pot of chutney — 1 D S Lloyd

Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne

Pot of any flavour curd —

1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Joan Edwards

Pot of marmalade — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Charlotte Parratt,

3 Marion Bourne

Pot of strawberry jam —

2 Marion Bourne

Pot of raspberry jam —

2 Helen Hanley

Pot of plum jam — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Deidre Dyson

Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Irene Crawford, 3 Neil George

Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne

Six chocolate chip cookies —

1 Rebecca Thewsey, 2 Amy Blunden, 3 Stanley Thomas

Three plain scones — 1 Helen Cairns, 2 Steven Blunden, 3 Margaret Thewsey

Decorated cake to be judged on decoration only — 1 Julie Lee

Savoury pasty — 1 Helen

Hanley

Loaf of bread — 1 Steven Blunden, 2 John Crawford,

3 Marie Catto

Courgette and pistachio cake made to recipe — 2 Susan

Partridge

PHOTOGRAPHY CUP

Portrait — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Helen Hanley

Running Water — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Toni Smith, 3 Julie Lee

Science or medicine — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Wendy Robinson

Harvest Toni Smith — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson

Hidden space in a garden —

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Denise Barnes,

3 Zoe Richardson

Birdlife — 1 Paul Robinson,

2 Julie Lee, 3 Matthew Thomas

NEEDLECRAFT

Doll’s pram blanket — 1 Toni Smith, 2 Audrey Bush

One piece of machine or hand embroidery — 1 Lucy Smith,

2 Rebecca Thewsey, 3 Katie Pentecost

Hand knitted garment —

1 Audrey Bush, 2 Toni Smith,

3 Kathleen Parry

Crochet item — 1 Helen Robinson, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Susan Partridge

JO AND JACK MILLS CUP

Custard tart — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Joan Edwards

Ginger sponge cake made to recipe — 1 Deidre Dyson,

2 Susan Partridge, 3 Irene

Crawford

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Susan Partridge

Any article of hand work —

1 Joan Edwards, 2 John Crawford, 3 Irene Crawford

RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Flower show top tray —

1 Martin Hedges