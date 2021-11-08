Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wool I never, phantom knitter strikes again

Wool I never, phantom knitter strikes again

THE phantom knitter of Binfield Heath has struck again.

The mystery person decorated the village post box for Halloween with woollen pumpkins, purple spiders, chopped off fingers, grisly eyeballs and a scared-looking ghost.

A villager is believed to be responsible for the displays, which began a year ago.

Parish councillor Lis Ransom said: “We have now had a full year of these crochet delights, which started with Remembrance 2020 on the phone box, then Christmas, followed by Valentine’s Day on the bus stop, Easter on the post box and thank-you to the NHS on the bus stop in July. Now this one.

“Not only is their creator’s identity still secret but he or she has never even been seen either decorating or taking the items away. We’ve asked all the people likely to know but have obviously missed someone out there. I almost hope we don’t find out.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33