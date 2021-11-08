Wool I never, phantom knitter strikes again

THE phantom knitter of Binfield Heath has struck again.

The mystery person decorated the village post box for Halloween with woollen pumpkins, purple spiders, chopped off fingers, grisly eyeballs and a scared-looking ghost.

A villager is believed to be responsible for the displays, which began a year ago.

Parish councillor Lis Ransom said: “We have now had a full year of these crochet delights, which started with Remembrance 2020 on the phone box, then Christmas, followed by Valentine’s Day on the bus stop, Easter on the post box and thank-you to the NHS on the bus stop in July. Now this one.

“Not only is their creator’s identity still secret but he or she has never even been seen either decorating or taking the items away. We’ve asked all the people likely to know but have obviously missed someone out there. I almost hope we don’t find out.”