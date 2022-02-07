George Englefield – 1928-2022

GEORGE ENGLEFIELD, a long-time and much-loved resident of Binfield Heath, has died at the age of 94.

A founder member of Binfield Heath Parish Council, he was 75 when he joined in 2003, saying “most other people might be thinking of winding down”.

George spent much of his life around the village.

Born in Reading in 1928, his early years were spent in a flat above what used to be the New Inn before moving down the road to the family cottage in Arch Hill.

He attended Shiplake Primary School and then Henley Grammar School.

Following a brief spell at Henley Brewery, George joined the army. He trained as an officer and served in the Middle East.

He left the army in 1948 to become a farmer. George had a career in agricultural products distribution in different parts of the country.

He retired in 1991 and immediately took up the chairmanship of the British Agrochemicals Association.

Three years later, George and his wife Sheila returned to Arch Hill.

“If you add it all up, I’ve spent roughly half my life so far in this village,” he once said.

During his early years as a councillor, George looked after the recreation ground, which he could see clearly from their cottage.

He took his turn in walking the local parish footpaths and particularly enjoyed strolling round Crowsley.

Representing the council on Dunsden village hall committee, George took on the chairmanship of its trustees. He was also an active member of the village society committee. As a keen gardener, he ran the popular plant stall at the annual village day. Later, he took on the over-sixties’ Monday Club, organising monthly meetings with speakers in Dunsden village hall.

Sheila died in 2007 and George suffered increasingly from poor eyesight and hd difficulty in walking.

Last summer he moved to the Abbeycrest care home in Sonning Common.

He died on January 24 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading following a stroke.

George is survived by his two sons and three grandchildren.

Paul Rollason, chairman of Binfield Heath Parish Council, said: “George never lost his interest in local goings-on.

“He had experience and wisdom and a practical, hands-on approach to problems — along with a dry sense of humour. We will all miss him very much.”