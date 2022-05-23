Plan on display at parish meeting

RESIDENTS of Binfield Heath will have two opportunities to be updated on the progress of the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The parish council decided in April last year to proceed with the planning framework drawn up by local people.

An exhibition giving the background to the document and outlining progress will be held at the annual parish meeting in the scout hut opposite Orwells restaurant on Monday, starting at 7pm.

The display will also be at the platinum jubilee lunch to be held at the recreation field on Sunday, June 5 from noon.

Villagers will be able to leave their comments, which will help shape the development of the document.

There will be a summary of what the steering group has done since its formation, covering its vision for the village, a history of the village, the plan for defined settlements and green spaces and what the next steps will be.

Binfield Heath is designated a “smaller village” by South Oxfordshire District Council, meaning there is less demand for it to provide space for large numbers of new homes.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have signed up for the jubilee lunch.

All villagers are invited, together with friends, neighbours and families, for a bring-your-own feast organised with the Binfield Heath Village Society and the flower show.

Marquees, tables and chairs will be provided by the flower show but people can also bring their own.

Forms are available in the village shop or via the village newsletter.

Events in London will be live-streamed so people can watch what’s going on.

There will be music from the BBC concert at Buckingham Palace on the Saturday night, a children’s fancy dress competition, a prize for the best table decoration and a quiz.

National activities start with the beacon-lighting on the Thursday evening and end with the national Big Jubilee Lunch on the Sunday.

There will also be bonfires, bugles, choirs, a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, parades along the Mall, street parties and village picnics across the country.