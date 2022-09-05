Drought hits growers but the show must go on

ENTRIES at this year’s Binfield Heath Flower and Dog Show were up despite the difficult year for growers caused by the hot dry weather.

More than 1,000 people attended the 73rd annual show at Holmwood in Shiplake Row on Saturday.

It began with The Marrow Song being played, a new tradition which began last year.

There were almost 600 entries submitted by 90 people in categories for vegetables, flowers, baked goods, crafts, photography and art as well as several for children.

The prizes and cups were presented by celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson, who runs the Greyhound in Peppard.

Thomas Young, 33, from Binfield Heath, took first prizes for his cabbages, leeks and potatoes as well as a number of second places for other produce, including a large pumpkin, which was grown from a seed taken from his entry last year.

He said the pumpkin was not as big as those in other years due to the unusually dry summer.

He said: “The lack of rain made it more difficult to grow. It has been about trying to conserve water because it is so important for them. My dad was able to grow a really big one and will be entering it into this year’s Henley Show.

“It’s about six times the size of mine and you can’t pick it up — you need three people.

“I entered about 10 categories this year, which isn’t as many as in past years. I began entering about five years ago when I moved here.

“I love growing vegetables and I do it at home and at the allotment. I grow for eating and for entering in shows — it’s just a bit of fun.

“It’s also pretty satisfying when you get to eat your own veg rather than buying it.

“These particular pumpkins don’t taste so great but the kids in the family carve them in October, which they love to do.”

Show veteran David Lloyd, from Shiplake, won multiple prizes for his vegetables and flowers.

He said: “It has been a challenging year with no rain but you just had to live with it and keep watering. Everything was ready three or four weeks early.”

He has been going to the show for about 40 years.

Mr Lloyd said: “It’s something to support the community and keep the show going. More people are bringing their families and more generations are coming.

“So much hard work goes into making this happen and I hope it keeps going well into the future.”

Fiona Paddison, 70, from Binfield Heath, won a first prize with her marmalade.

She said: “I used the Mary Berry Aga recipe and I don’t even have an Aga. Everybody likes eating it — not me so much because I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but my husband and family love it so I make it for them.”

Tilly Pentecost, 16, came second to her brother Toby, 14, in the flower arrangement using driftwood category.

She said: “There was lots of rushing around in morning. We got the moss from a farm and we grabbed things from the garden.

“The inspiration for them was fairy gardens and I’m quite happy with how they came out.” Rosie Richardson, 16, from Binfield Heath, won a photography category.

Her entries included a picture inside Paddington station and another of water dropping into a lake in Zimbabwe.

She said: “I don’t take photos that much but it’s a nice hobby and I’ve been entering since I was about six.”

Nigel Head, 55, from Binfield Heath, won a first for his chutney and a second place for his pickled onions.

He said: “I planted the onions in October last year and took them out in April. I left them in some brine and then removed the skins and put them in more salt water before putting them in malted vinegar.

“I’ve entered too many times — probably about 15 years. It’s just such a brilliant local event and I come here with my brother and father.”

John Crawford, from Lower Shiplake, won with his bread but he had an issue with his cheese scones.

He said: “I was standing in front of the oven staring at them but I didn’t have my hearing aids in and couldn’t here it beeping so I kept them in just a bit too long. I made my bread by hand after mixing wholemeal and white flour in a bread maker.

“I’ve done this for quite a few years now and my wife also entered. It’s just fabulous to do it and I come with my daughter and my grandchildren so it’s a fun, family thing.”

Bernard Winnington, 97, drove his 60-year-old tractor to the show from his home in Sonning Common.

“I’ve been doing it for about 30 years,” he said. “It’s not a Rolls-Royce but when we get here, the children love it so much and it gets the parents to bring their children.”

Throughout the afternoon, children were climbing on the red tractor and having their photos taken. Some sounded the horn, which put smiles on their faces.

In the dog show, prizes were donated by Pet Country Supplies in Sonning Common and included dog blankets, food, treats and a toy.

The glass dog-shaped trophies were supplied by Mango Glass.

Michelle Whitfeld, 52, from Peppard, and her dog Nala won the “six best legs” category.

She said: “It’s my first dog show and it was so exciting. I’m proud of my little dog. I shouldn’t have, but I let her lick a little spoon of ice cream. This event has such good camaraderie. It’s some good light-hearted fun where you can meet like-minded people.”

Other attractions at the show included tractor rides, classic cars, games, circus activities, face-painting and a tombola as well as food and drink.

The Harry Hay Fund brought a horse for people to touch and feed, and the Ferret World Roadshow brought some animals.

Henley Gin and the Scoop Room ice cream parlour in Henley offered free samples and Honeys of Henley was selling honeycombs and jars of honey.

Stallholders included Wyfold Riding for the Disabled and the Royal British Legion. The Woodley Concert Band performed all afternoon.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Eirlys Hughes, from Binfield Heath, was given a surprise award for almost 20 years of service to the show organising committee. She said: “I’m in tears because I wasn’t even listening to the awards when they called my name.

“It’s such an amazing event and we all work so hard to keep the community alive and well. People who haven’t even showed up have been sending cakes — the support is really wonderful.

“The Queen’s platinum jubilee party in June was another example of how together and welcoming the community is.”

Neil George, a member of the committee, said: “The show was an absolute triumph and the weather was wonderful.

“The people were delightful, the band was spectacular and the entries were amazing. It was a vintage year.”

Visitors were equally enthused. Amelia Fulton-Urry, 20, from Binfield Heath, said: “There’s a nice atmosphere and it always seems to be a sunny day each year. It’s just a really nice event.” Jon Woodbridge, from Playhatch, who was running the barbeque with his family for the third year, said: “I’m Australian — I can’t say no to a barbeque.

“I like to support the community and this is a great way to help.”

Ann and Jim Ducker, both 63, from Gallowstree Common, were visiting for the first time despite having lived in the area since the Sixties.

Mrs Ducker said: “I’m not sure why we never came before but it’s lovely and has a wonderful atmosphere. Next year we’ll enter something in the flower show.”

Henley MP John Howell, who also attended, said: “It was delightful. It’s a lovely country show. I certainly enjoyed wandering around and looking at the stalls and I had some very good conversations.”

The produce which had not been collected by entrants was auctioned and flower arrangements were mixed together to create bigger bouquets for people to buy.

• The full results will be published in next week’s Henley Standard, which will also have a guide to this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show next Saturday.