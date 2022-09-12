Full results from 73rd Binfield Heath Flower and Dog Show held on August 27

Food ruined
Monday, 12 September 2022
ENTRIES at this year’s Binfield Heath Flower and Dog
Show were up despite the difficult year for growers caused by the hot dry weather.
More than 1,000 people attended the 73rd annual show at Holmwood in Shiplake Row on Saturday, August 27.
The full results were as follows:
TROPHIES AND CUPS
Mrs Makower Cup: Nigel Head, Binfield Heath
Eye & Dunsden Challenge Cup: D S Lloyd, Shiplake
Fred Denton Cup: Nigel Head, Binfield Heath
Mrs Stephenson Cup: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Grace Smith Memorial Bowl: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Phillimore Family Cup: Marguerite Gascoine, Binfield Heath
Mrs Keene Cup for Floral Art: Not awarded
Playhatch Village Cup: Kathryn Piercey, Binfield Heath
Captain Woods Cup for photography: Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath
Ladies’ Cup: Louise Webb, Shiplake
Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup: Helen Cotton, Binfield Heath
Playhatch House Cup: Margaret Thewsey, Shiplake
Mrs Hemeon Cup: Helen Cotton, Binfield Heath
Talfourd Cook Cup: Kseniia Rudenka, Binfield Heath
Ann Williams Memorial Cup: Isla Phillimore, Binfield Heath
Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup: Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath
Betty Povey Cup: Arabella Pentecost, Henley
Olivia Wolska Cup:
Bertie Pentecost, Henley
Village Cup: Tilly Pentecost, Henley
Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias: Keith Hedges, Reading
Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art: Sue Hedges, Gallowstree Common
Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
The Willows Cup for cut flowers: Mary Anderson, Nettlebed
Shakler Memorial Cup: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Photography Cup: Katie Pentecost and Rosie Richardson
Jo & Jack Mills Cup: Susan Partridge, Henley
Ray Williams Memorial Cup: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
Silver Jubilee Award: The Pentecost family
Konrad Engbers Cup: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
George Henbest Cup:
D S Lloyd, Shiplake
George and Wally Cleaver Tankard: D S Lloyd, Shiplake
John Cooper Cup: Keith Hedges, Reading
Conersk Cup: Otto — the Asherott family
Englefield Cup and RHS Junior Award: Not awarded
Chairman’s Cup: Eirlys Hughes
PRIZE WINNERS
MRS MAKOWER CUP
A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers: 1 Nigel Head,
2 Thomas Young
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting: 1 Nigel Head,
2 Neil George
Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Peter Sherrell, 3 Thomas Young
Five white potatoes:
1 Thomas Young,
2 DS Lloyd, 2 Doug Sarney
Two cabbages: 1 Thomas Young
Five coloured potatoes:
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Doug Sarney
Two lettuces: 1 Neil George
Six runner beans: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Barry Paddison
Six dwarf beans:
1 D S Lloyd, Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head
A set of any other vegetables (max. six): 1 Lucy Day, 2 Thomas Young,
3 Nigel Head
Three globe beet: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young
Six carrots: 1 Nigel Head
A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in):
1 Nigel Head, 2 Jo Thomas
Two leeks: 1 Thomas Young
A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables: 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head
The heaviest marrow: Nigel Head
A collection of salad vegetables: 1 Nigel Head,
3 Kathryn Piercey
EYE & DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP
Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring):
1 D S Lloyd
Three large onions: 1 Neil George
Nine shallots (not grown from seed): 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Nigel Head
Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring):
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
FRED DENTON CUP
A dish of plums: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Yolanda
Goldthorpe
Five dessert apples:
1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Thomas Young
Five cooking apples:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Jo Thomas, 3 Nigel Head
Five pears: 1 D S Lloyd
A bunch of grapes: 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Phillipa Sanders
A dish of any other fruit not already listed: 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Nigel Head
MRS STEPHENSON CUP
Four HT roses (two or more varieties): 1 Stephen Head, 2 Yolanda
Goldthorpe
Three spikes of gladioli:
1 Stephen Head
Six stems of statice:
1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Lucy Day
Six blooms of asters:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Lucy Day
Six stems of annuals (other than those above):
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head
Perennials, six stems,
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums:
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Stephen Head
A vase of mixed flowers: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Anna Moss
PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP
Victorian posy:
1 Marguerite Gascoine
Flowering pot plant:
1 Phillipa Sanders
An item of clothing:
1 Louise Webb, 2 Margaret Thewsey, 3 Susan Partridge
Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown): 1 Joan Edwards,
2 Julie Lee, 3 Margaret Thewsey
A photograph print 7 x 5: 1 Julie Lee, 2 Sheelagh Hill, 3 Zoe Richardson
Anything made from recycled materials:
1 Marguerite Gascoine,
2 Joan Edwards
PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP
Painting: 1 Kathryn Piercey, 2 Robert Thewsey,
3 Rosie Richardson
Drawing: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Sheelagh Hill
THE CAPTAIN
WOODS CUP FOR
PHOTOGRAPHY
Grasslands: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Sheelagh Hill, 3 Amanda Jennings
Circles in nature:
1 Julie Lee, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Sheelagh Hill
A light source: 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Rosie Richardson
Something blue: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Christopher Jennings, 3 Sheelagh Hill
Hidden Beauty:
1 Amanda Jennings, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson
Four legs: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas
LADIES’ CUP
A jar of pickled onions:
1 Louise Webb,
2 D S Lloyd, 3 Nigel Head
One pot of chutney:
1 Nigel Head, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney: 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Irene Crawford
One pot of any flavour curd: 1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of marmalade:
1 Barry Paddison, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of strawberry jam: 1 Louise Webb,
2 Barry Paddison, 3 Lucy Day
One pot of raspberry jam: 1 Louise Webb, 2 Lucy Day, 3 Marion Bourne
Pot of plum jam: 1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne
Pot of jelly: 1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney,
3 Louise Webb
Jar of bottled fruit:
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb
ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP
Six cheese scones: 1 Carol George, 2 Helen Cotton,
3 Stephen Head
A coffee and walnut cake (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Helen Cotton,
2 Rebecca Thewsey, 3 Julie Lee
A quiche: 1 Helen Cotton
A Bakewell tart (made to recipe on recipe page):
1 Susan Partridge,
2 Stephen Head
A loaf of bread: 1 John Crawford
Six biscuits: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Helen Cotton
Six Palmier biscuits:
1 Susan Partridge,
2 Stephen Head
PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP
A doll’s pram blanket:
1 Dorothy Walman
A piece of embroidery:
1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Rebecca
Thewsey
A hand-knitted garment: 1 Margaret Thewsey,
2 Dorothy Walman
Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes: 1 Margaret Thewsey, 2 Susan Partridge
MRS HEMEON CUP (OPEN TO SENIOR
CITIZENS ONLY)
A lemon drizzle cake:
1 Helen Cotton, 2 Barry Paddison, 3 Joan Edwards
An apple pie, 20cm (8in) round: 1 Helen Cotton
Six fruit scones: 1 Helen Cotton, 2 Joan Edwards
Garden flowers arranged in a jug: 1 Peter Sherrell,
2 Barry Paddison, 3 Irene Crawford
A painting: 1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Helen Cotton
Any article of hand work (not painting or drawing):
1 Irene Crawford, 2 Bob Mills, 3 Rachel Lloyd
TALFOURD COOK CUP
A flower I have grown:
1 Amelie Phillimore
A crown made from vegetables only: 1 Ollie Ewens, 2 Hugo Dunn,
3 Tabitha Dunn
A photo of an animal:
1 Kseniia Rudenka
A drawing of a castle:
1 Hugo Dunn, 2 Tabitha Dunn, 3 Amelie Ransom
A painting of the Minions: 1 Kseniia Rudenka
ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Six fairy cakes: 1 Ruby Urch, 2 Mia Day
Three vegetables (the same or mixed): 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Ruby Urch
A sunflower I have grown: 1 Isla Phillimore
An arrangement made from flowers and/or foliage: 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Mia Day, 3 Leah Brooks
A drawing of a picnic:
1 Mathilda Parry
MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP
A model of a mode of transport: 1 Isaac Urch
A photograph of my favourite place: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Annabelle Richardson
BETTY POVEY CUP
Six chocolate brownies:
1 Arabella Pentecost, 2 James Blunden, 3 Amelie Ransom
A sunflower: 1 Arabella Pentecost
An item of handicraft:
1 Arabella Pentecost
An elephant from vegetables and/or fruit: 1 Arabella Pentecost
A collage of the seaside:
1 Arabella Pentecost,
2 Sienna Delmonte
A sock puppet: 1 Arabella Pentecost
A painting of The Queen: 1 James Blunden,
2 Arabella Pentecost
A drawing of a jungle scene: 1 James Blunden,
2 Arabella Pentecost
OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP
Six chocolate brownies:
1 Mia Day, 2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Charlotte Blunden
Three vegetables (the same or mixed): 1 Bertie Pentecost
One or more flowers
I have grown: 1 Bertie Pentecost
A painted stone or pebble: 1 Mia Day,
2 Charlotte Blunden,
3 Bertie Pentecost
A car made from fruit and/or vegetables: 1 Oliver Ransom, 2 Bertie Pentecost
A drawing of a birthday party: 1 Bertie Pentecost,
2 Charlotte Blunden
A painting of a forest:
1 Bertie Pentecost,
2 Charlotte Blunden
A photograph of something yellow: 1 Bertie Pentecost, 2 Mia Day
VILLAGE CUP
Six pieces of fudge:
1 Toby Pentecost, 2 Tilly Pentecost
One or more flowers I have grown: 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost
A drawing or painting of mountains: 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost
Six shortbread: 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Toby Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost
A flower arrangement using driftwood: 1 Toby Pentecost, 2 Tilly Pentecost
A photograph of a city scene: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Annabelle Richardson
ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS
Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm:
1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Anna Moss
Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 D S Lloyd
Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 D S Lloyd
Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm:
1 Keith Hedges,
2 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges
Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges,
3 D S Lloyd
Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 55mm: 1 D S Lloyd,
2 David Smith, 3 Keith Hedges
MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART
On the horizon: 1 Sue Hedges
Hide and seek: 1 Sue Hedges
Running out of time:
1 Sue Hedges
A bridesmaid’s posy:
1 Amy Blunden, 2 Lucy Day
DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES
A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189):
1 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting: 1 Martin Hedges,
2 Nigel Head, 3 Jo Thomas
Six tomatoes, cherry/
miniature type: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Five white potatoes:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Two cabbages: 1 Martin Hedges
Five coloured potatoes:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Six runner beans:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Six dwarf beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
A set of any other vegetables (maximum six):
1 Martin Hedges
Three globe beet:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring):
1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions:
1 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots (not grown from seed): 1 Martin Hedges, 2 D S Lloyd
Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring):
1 Martin Hedges,
2 D S Lloyd
A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in):
1 Martin Hedges
Two leeks:
1 Martin Hedges
A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables: 1 Martin Hedges
The heaviest marrow:
1 Martin Hedges
A collection of salad vegetables: 1 Martin Hedges
A dish of plums: 1 Martin Hedges
Five dessert apples:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Five cooking apples: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
A dish of any other fruit not listed: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Five pears: 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Martin Hedges
CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS
Three white eggs:
1 Rebecca Thewsey
Three brown eggs:
1 Justyna Robkowska,
2 Yolanda Goldthorpe
Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown: 1 Justyna Robkowska
THE WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS
Three stems of cosmea:
1 Mary Anderson
Four HT roses, two or more varieties: 1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head
Three spikes of gladioli:
1 Mary Anderson
Six stems of statice:
1 Mary Anderson,
2 Stephen Head
Six stems of annuals (other than those above):
1 Stephen Head
Six stems of perennials:
1 Mary Anderson,
2 Stephen Head
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums:
1 D S Lloyd
A vase of mixed flowers: 1 Mary Anderson,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Anna Moss
A bowl of asters for all around effect: 1 Stephen Head
SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY
A jar of pickled onions:
1 Nigel Head, 2 Marie Catto, 3 Stephen Head
One pot of chutney:
1 Stephen Head
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of
chutney: 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head
One pot of any flavour curd: 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Dorothy Walman
One pot of marmalade:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of strawberry jam: 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Lucy Day, 3 Sophie Pentecost
One pot of raspberry jam: 1 Lucy Day, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 James Sarney
One pot of plum jam:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne
One pot of jelly:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 James Sarney
One jar of bottled fruit:
1 Marion Bourne,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Sophie Pentecost
Six cheese straws:
1 Stephen Head, 2 Rebecca Thewsey
Six flavoured meringues: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Charlotte Blunden
Six chocolate chip muffins: 1 Stephen Head
Six plain scones: 1 Steven Blunden, 2 Stephen Head,
3 Margaret Thewsey
A loaf of banana bread:
1 Lucy Watkinson, 2 Steven Blunden, 3 Stephen Head
A fruit pie: 1 Stephen Head
A lemon and blueberry cake (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Julie Lee,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Amy Blunden
PHOTOGRAPHY CUP
Nostalgia: 1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Matthew Thomas,
3 Julie Lee
Something blue: 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas
Architecture: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Matthew Thomas
In Motion: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Matthew Thomas, 3 Katie Pentecost
Close up and personal:
1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas
English Summer:
1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Rosie Richardson
NEEDLECRAFT
A doll’s pram blanket:
1 Katie Pentecost
One piece of machine or hand embroidery: 1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Marie Catto,
3 Susan Partridge
A hand-knitted garment: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Margaret Thewsey
A crochet item: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Rebecca Thewsey
JO AND JACK MILLS CUP
A Victoria sandwich:
1 Susan Partridge, 2 Angela Plumer, 3 Rosemary
Greeley
Six florentine biscuits (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Susan Partridge,
2 Rosemary Greeley, 3 Joan Edwards
Garden flowers arranged in a jug: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Rosemary Greeley
Any article of hand work: 1 Rachel Lloyd, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Joan Edwards
RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Flower show top tray:
1 Martin Hedges
12 September 2022
