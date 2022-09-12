Full results from 73rd Binfield Heath Flower and Dog Show held on August 27

ENTRIES at this year’s Binfield Heath Flower and Dog

Show were up despite the difficult year for growers caused by the hot dry weather.

More than 1,000 people attended the 73rd annual show at Holmwood in Shiplake Row on Saturday, August 27.

The full results were as follows:

TROPHIES AND CUPS

Mrs Makower Cup: Nigel Head, Binfield Heath

Eye & Dunsden Challenge Cup: D S Lloyd, Shiplake

Fred Denton Cup: Nigel Head, Binfield Heath

Mrs Stephenson Cup: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Phillimore Family Cup: Marguerite Gascoine, Binfield Heath

Mrs Keene Cup for Floral Art: Not awarded

Playhatch Village Cup: Kathryn Piercey, Binfield Heath

Captain Woods Cup for photography: Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath

Ladies’ Cup: Louise Webb, Shiplake

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup: Helen Cotton, Binfield Heath

Playhatch House Cup: Margaret Thewsey, Shiplake

Mrs Hemeon Cup: Helen Cotton, Binfield Heath

Talfourd Cook Cup: Kseniia Rudenka, Binfield Heath

Ann Williams Memorial Cup: Isla Phillimore, Binfield Heath

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup: Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath

Betty Povey Cup: Arabella Pentecost, Henley

Olivia Wolska Cup:

Bertie Pentecost, Henley

Village Cup: Tilly Pentecost, Henley

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias: Keith Hedges, Reading

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art: Sue Hedges, Gallowstree Common

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

The Willows Cup for cut flowers: Mary Anderson, Nettlebed

Shakler Memorial Cup: Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Photography Cup: Katie Pentecost and Rosie Richardson

Jo & Jack Mills Cup: Susan Partridge, Henley

Ray Williams Memorial Cup: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

Silver Jubilee Award: The Pentecost family

Konrad Engbers Cup: Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

George Henbest Cup:

D S Lloyd, Shiplake

George and Wally Cleaver Tankard: D S Lloyd, Shiplake

John Cooper Cup: Keith Hedges, Reading

Conersk Cup: Otto — the Asherott family

Englefield Cup and RHS Junior Award: Not awarded

Chairman’s Cup: Eirlys Hughes

PRIZE WINNERS

MRS MAKOWER CUP

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers: 1 Nigel Head,

2 Thomas Young

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting: 1 Nigel Head,

2 Neil George

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Peter Sherrell, 3 Thomas Young

Five white potatoes:

1 Thomas Young,

2 DS Lloyd, 2 Doug Sarney

Two cabbages: 1 Thomas Young

Five coloured potatoes:

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Doug Sarney

Two lettuces: 1 Neil George

Six runner beans: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Barry Paddison

Six dwarf beans:

1 D S Lloyd, Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head

A set of any other vegetables (max. six): 1 Lucy Day, 2 Thomas Young,

3 Nigel Head

Three globe beet: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young

Six carrots: 1 Nigel Head

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in):

1 Nigel Head, 2 Jo Thomas

Two leeks: 1 Thomas Young

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables: 1 D S Lloyd,

2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head

The heaviest marrow: Nigel Head

A collection of salad vegetables: 1 Nigel Head,

3 Kathryn Piercey

EYE & DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP

Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring):

1 D S Lloyd

Three large onions: 1 Neil George

Nine shallots (not grown from seed): 1 D S Lloyd,

2 Nigel Head

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring):

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

FRED DENTON CUP

A dish of plums: 1 Nigel Head, 2 Yolanda

Goldthorpe

Five dessert apples:

1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Thomas Young

Five cooking apples:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Jo Thomas, 3 Nigel Head

Five pears: 1 D S Lloyd

A bunch of grapes: 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Phillipa Sanders

A dish of any other fruit not already listed: 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Nigel Head

MRS STEPHENSON CUP

Four HT roses (two or more varieties): 1 Stephen Head, 2 Yolanda

Goldthorpe

Three spikes of gladioli:

1 Stephen Head

Six stems of statice:

1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Lucy Day

Six blooms of asters:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Lucy Day

Six stems of annuals (other than those above):

1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head

Perennials, six stems,

1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums:

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Stephen Head

A vase of mixed flowers: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Anna Moss

PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP

Victorian posy:

1 Marguerite Gascoine

Flowering pot plant:

1 Phillipa Sanders

An item of clothing:

1 Louise Webb, 2 Margaret Thewsey, 3 Susan Partridge

Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown): 1 Joan Edwards,

2 Julie Lee, 3 Margaret Thewsey

A photograph print 7 x 5: 1 Julie Lee, 2 Sheelagh Hill, 3 Zoe Richardson

Anything made from recycled materials:

1 Marguerite Gascoine,

2 Joan Edwards

PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP

Painting: 1 Kathryn Piercey, 2 Robert Thewsey,

3 Rosie Richardson

Drawing: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Sheelagh Hill

THE CAPTAIN

WOODS CUP FOR

PHOTOGRAPHY

Grasslands: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Sheelagh Hill, 3 Amanda Jennings

Circles in nature:

1 Julie Lee, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Sheelagh Hill

A light source: 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Julie Lee,

3 Rosie Richardson

Something blue: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Christopher Jennings, 3 Sheelagh Hill

Hidden Beauty:

1 Amanda Jennings, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson

Four legs: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas

LADIES’ CUP

A jar of pickled onions:

1 Louise Webb,

2 D S Lloyd, 3 Nigel Head

One pot of chutney:

1 Nigel Head, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney: 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Louise Webb, 3 Irene Crawford

One pot of any flavour curd: 1 Dorothy Walman,

2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of marmalade:

1 Barry Paddison, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of strawberry jam: 1 Louise Webb,

2 Barry Paddison, 3 Lucy Day

One pot of raspberry jam: 1 Louise Webb, 2 Lucy Day, 3 Marion Bourne

Pot of plum jam: 1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne

Pot of jelly: 1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney,

3 Louise Webb

Jar of bottled fruit:

1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb

ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP

Six cheese scones: 1 Carol George, 2 Helen Cotton,

3 Stephen Head

A coffee and walnut cake (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Helen Cotton,

2 Rebecca Thewsey, 3 Julie Lee

A quiche: 1 Helen Cotton

A Bakewell tart (made to recipe on recipe page):

1 Susan Partridge,

2 Stephen Head

A loaf of bread: 1 John Crawford

Six biscuits: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Helen Cotton

Six Palmier biscuits:

1 Susan Partridge,

2 Stephen Head

PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP

A doll’s pram blanket:

1 Dorothy Walman

A piece of embroidery:

1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Rebecca

Thewsey

A hand-knitted garment: 1 Margaret Thewsey,

2 Dorothy Walman

Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes: 1 Margaret Thewsey, 2 Susan Partridge

MRS HEMEON CUP (OPEN TO SENIOR

CITIZENS ONLY)

A lemon drizzle cake:

1 Helen Cotton, 2 Barry Paddison, 3 Joan Edwards

An apple pie, 20cm (8in) round: 1 Helen Cotton

Six fruit scones: 1 Helen Cotton, 2 Joan Edwards

Garden flowers arranged in a jug: 1 Peter Sherrell,

2 Barry Paddison, 3 Irene Crawford

A painting: 1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Helen Cotton

Any article of hand work (not painting or drawing):

1 Irene Crawford, 2 Bob Mills, 3 Rachel Lloyd

TALFOURD COOK CUP

A flower I have grown:

1 Amelie Phillimore

A crown made from vegetables only: 1 Ollie Ewens, 2 Hugo Dunn,

3 Tabitha Dunn

A photo of an animal:

1 Kseniia Rudenka

A drawing of a castle:

1 Hugo Dunn, 2 Tabitha Dunn, 3 Amelie Ransom

A painting of the Minions: 1 Kseniia Rudenka

ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Six fairy cakes: 1 Ruby Urch, 2 Mia Day

Three vegetables (the same or mixed): 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Ruby Urch

A sunflower I have grown: 1 Isla Phillimore

An arrangement made from flowers and/or foliage: 1 Isla Phillimore, 2 Mia Day, 3 Leah Brooks

A drawing of a picnic:

1 Mathilda Parry

MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP

A model of a mode of transport: 1 Isaac Urch

A photograph of my favourite place: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Annabelle Richardson

BETTY POVEY CUP

Six chocolate brownies:

1 Arabella Pentecost, 2 James Blunden, 3 Amelie Ransom

A sunflower: 1 Arabella Pentecost

An item of handicraft:

1 Arabella Pentecost

An elephant from vegetables and/or fruit: 1 Arabella Pentecost

A collage of the seaside:

1 Arabella Pentecost,

2 Sienna Delmonte

A sock puppet: 1 Arabella Pentecost

A painting of The Queen: 1 James Blunden,

2 Arabella Pentecost

A drawing of a jungle scene: 1 James Blunden,

2 Arabella Pentecost

OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP

Six chocolate brownies:

1 Mia Day, 2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Charlotte Blunden

Three vegetables (the same or mixed): 1 Bertie Pentecost

One or more flowers

I have grown: 1 Bertie Pentecost

A painted stone or pebble: 1 Mia Day,

2 Charlotte Blunden,

3 Bertie Pentecost

A car made from fruit and/or vegetables: 1 Oliver Ransom, 2 Bertie Pentecost

A drawing of a birthday party: 1 Bertie Pentecost,

2 Charlotte Blunden

A painting of a forest:

1 Bertie Pentecost,

2 Charlotte Blunden

A photograph of something yellow: 1 Bertie Pentecost, 2 Mia Day

VILLAGE CUP

Six pieces of fudge:

1 Toby Pentecost, 2 Tilly Pentecost

One or more flowers I have grown: 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost

A drawing or painting of mountains: 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Toby Pentecost

Six shortbread: 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Toby Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost

A flower arrangement using driftwood: 1 Toby Pentecost, 2 Tilly Pentecost

A photograph of a city scene: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Annabelle Richardson

ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS

Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm:

1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Anna Moss

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 D S Lloyd

Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 D S Lloyd

Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm:

1 Keith Hedges,

2 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges

Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges,

3 D S Lloyd

Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 55mm: 1 D S Lloyd,

2 David Smith, 3 Keith Hedges

MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART

On the horizon: 1 Sue Hedges

Hide and seek: 1 Sue Hedges

Running out of time:

1 Sue Hedges

A bridesmaid’s posy:

1 Amy Blunden, 2 Lucy Day

DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189):

1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting: 1 Martin Hedges,

2 Nigel Head, 3 Jo Thomas

Six tomatoes, cherry/

miniature type: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Five white potatoes:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Two cabbages: 1 Martin Hedges

Five coloured potatoes:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Six runner beans:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Six dwarf beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

A set of any other vegetables (maximum six):

1 Martin Hedges

Three globe beet:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring):

1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions:

1 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots (not grown from seed): 1 Martin Hedges, 2 D S Lloyd

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring):

1 Martin Hedges,

2 D S Lloyd

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in):

1 Martin Hedges

Two leeks:

1 Martin Hedges

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables: 1 Martin Hedges

The heaviest marrow:

1 Martin Hedges

A collection of salad vegetables: 1 Martin Hedges

A dish of plums: 1 Martin Hedges

Five dessert apples:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

A dish of any other fruit not listed: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Five pears: 1 D S Lloyd,

2 Martin Hedges

CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS

Three white eggs:

1 Rebecca Thewsey

Three brown eggs:

1 Justyna Robkowska,

2 Yolanda Goldthorpe

Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown: 1 Justyna Robkowska

THE WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS

Three stems of cosmea:

1 Mary Anderson

Four HT roses, two or more varieties: 1 Mary Anderson, 2 Stephen Head

Three spikes of gladioli:

1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of statice:

1 Mary Anderson,

2 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals (other than those above):

1 Stephen Head

Six stems of perennials:

1 Mary Anderson,

2 Stephen Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums:

1 D S Lloyd

A vase of mixed flowers: 1 Mary Anderson,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Anna Moss

A bowl of asters for all around effect: 1 Stephen Head

SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY

A jar of pickled onions:

1 Nigel Head, 2 Marie Catto, 3 Stephen Head

One pot of chutney:

1 Stephen Head

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of

chutney: 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head

One pot of any flavour curd: 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Dorothy Walman

One pot of marmalade:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of strawberry jam: 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Lucy Day, 3 Sophie Pentecost

One pot of raspberry jam: 1 Lucy Day, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 James Sarney

One pot of plum jam:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne

One pot of jelly:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 James Sarney

One jar of bottled fruit:

1 Marion Bourne,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Sophie Pentecost

Six cheese straws:

1 Stephen Head, 2 Rebecca Thewsey

Six flavoured meringues: 1 Stephen Head, 2 Charlotte Blunden

Six chocolate chip muffins: 1 Stephen Head

Six plain scones: 1 Steven Blunden, 2 Stephen Head,

3 Margaret Thewsey

A loaf of banana bread:

1 Lucy Watkinson, 2 Steven Blunden, 3 Stephen Head

A fruit pie: 1 Stephen Head

A lemon and blueberry cake (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Julie Lee,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Amy Blunden

PHOTOGRAPHY CUP

Nostalgia: 1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Matthew Thomas,

3 Julie Lee

Something blue: 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas

Architecture: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Matthew Thomas

In Motion: 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Matthew Thomas, 3 Katie Pentecost

Close up and personal:

1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Zoe Richardson, 3 Matthew Thomas

English Summer:

1 Matthew Thomas, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Rosie Richardson

NEEDLECRAFT

A doll’s pram blanket:

1 Katie Pentecost

One piece of machine or hand embroidery: 1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Marie Catto,

3 Susan Partridge

A hand-knitted garment: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Margaret Thewsey

A crochet item: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Julie Lee,

3 Rebecca Thewsey

JO AND JACK MILLS CUP

A Victoria sandwich:

1 Susan Partridge, 2 Angela Plumer, 3 Rosemary

Greeley

Six florentine biscuits (made to recipe on recipe page): 1 Susan Partridge,



2 Rosemary Greeley, 3 Joan Edwards

Garden flowers arranged in a jug: 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Rosemary Greeley

Any article of hand work: 1 Rachel Lloyd, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Joan Edwards

RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Flower show top tray:

1 Martin Hedges