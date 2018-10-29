Church lunch

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
A LUNCH will be held at Bix Manor in aid of a community hub at St James’s Church in the village on November 11 at 12.30pm.
Tickets cost £25, or £15 for under 10s, which includes pre-lunch drinks. To book, call (01491) 579929.
