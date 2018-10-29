Speed check

Monday, 29 October 2018

RESIDENTS of Bix and the Assendons are to learn how to monitor the speed of vehciles as they pass through the villages.

They will be trained in the use of speed indicator devices in the layby at Middle Assendon tomorrow (Saturday).

The residents will submit their data to the police and those caught speeding will be warned while repeat offenders will be fined.

