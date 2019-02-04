After years of discussion, new bus shelter is installed

A NEW £7,000 bus shelter has been unveiled in Bix.

It is on the northbound carriage of the A4130 where there was previously no shelter so passengers waiting for a bus in bad weather had to use the shelter on the other side of the road and come back across when the bus approached.

A ribbon-cutting was performed on Saturday by Lisbeth Thiesen, chairwoman of Bix and Assendon Parish Council.

She said: “In the parish council we have been talking about it for 10 years so we’re very pleased that we have been able to do it. People had been asking for a new stop for many years and we managed to get the money together.”

Fellow parish councillor Ina Chantry said: “The schoolchildren will appreciate it as this is the school bus pick-up point.”

The parish council put £6,000 towards the shelter and the rest came from Bix’s representative on South Oxfordshire District Council, David Nimmo Smith, using his councillor community grant.

A new sign for the bus service to Oxford has also been installed.

Councillor Nimmo Smith said: “I was more than happy to give the money. It’s the low level things that mean a lot to the community and the parish.

“If we have got facilities like this it will encourage people to use the bus. We have got a service that runs from Henley to Oxford and it’s a question of ‘use it or lose it’. This will make it easier for people to use it.”