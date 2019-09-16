Monday, 16 September 2019

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Henley

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a road accident near Henley.

The 49-year-old man, who was riding a blue Kawasaki ZX600, was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van on the A4130 at Biz at about 1pm yesterday (Sunday, September 15).

The man was travelling from Henley towards Nettlebed and the van was travelling in the opposite direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have informed his family and are urging witnesses to get in touch, especially anyone who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash.

Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43190285329.

