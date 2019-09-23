Biker killed

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a road accident near Henley on Sunday.
The 49-year-old man was riding a Kawasaki ZX600 on the A4130 at Bix going towards Nettlebed when he collided with a Ford Transit van coming the other way at about 1pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.
Police are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone who may have dashboard camera footage of the incident, to call them on 101 and
quote reference number 43190285329.
