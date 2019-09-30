Chef killed in crash

A MAN who died in a motorcycle accident near Henley was a French chef.

David Frederic Perron, 49, was riding a Kawasaki ZX600 on the A4130 at Bix towards Nettlebed at about 1pm on Sunday, September 15 when he collided with a Ford Transit van coming the other way.

Mr Perron, a French national, had been head chef at Ye Olde Bell in Hurley and had also worked at the Bird in Hand in Knowl Hill and the Copper Inn in Pangbourne.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, his family said: “As a talented head chef, David enjoyed good food, fine wine and sharing his knowledge of this with his friends.

“David loved life, his family and his friends. His sense of humour was second to none and he loved to make people laugh.

“He was a kind and generous person who loved rugby, supporting his home town team ASM Clermont Auvergne.”

Mr Perron, who moved to the UK in 1990, is survived by his mother and extended family both in the UK and France.

His funeral will be held in his home town of Chamalieres.