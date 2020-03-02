Village cleans

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
SPRING cleans will be held in Bix and Assendon on Sunday, March 8 from 11am.
Volunteers in Bix should meet at the village hall, those in Lower Assendon at the bridge on the grass triangle and at the noticeboard by the Rainbow Inn pub in Middle Assendon.
All litter-picking equipment will be provided.
