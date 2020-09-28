Monday, 28 September 2020

Parish council backs HGVs ban campaign

A PARISH council is supporting a campaign to stop heavy goods vehicles using Henley as a “rat run”.

Bix and Assendon council agreed to add its backing to the calls for a  7.5-tonne weight limit on lorries coming through the town.

Residents say that passing lorries disturb them in the early hours and have caused cracks in the walls of their historic properties.

There are also concerns about the pollution emitted from the vehicles and damage caused to the roads. Amanda Chumas, who lives Bell Street, one of worst affected roads, wants Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to introduce the necessary traffic regulation order.

The order would cost about £125,000 to implement and would be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak says the ban would also protect nearby villages, including Bix.

