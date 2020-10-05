Bonfires plea

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
VILLAGERS are being urged not to light bonfires during the coronavirus pandemic to protect the health of vulnerable neighbours.
Bix and Assendon Parish Council says the smoke can be a nuisance to people working from home or looking after children.
Those who need a bonfire should discuss it with neighbours, only burn dry and clean wood or garden waste and not light a fire during a high wind.
