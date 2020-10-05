Monday, 05 October 2020

Bonfires plea

VILLAGERS are being urged not to light bonfires during the coronavirus pandemic to protect the health of vulnerable neighbours.

Bix and Assendon Parish Council says the smoke can be a nuisance to people working from home or looking after children.

Those who need a bonfire should discuss it with neighbours, only burn dry and clean wood or garden waste and not light a fire during a high wind.

