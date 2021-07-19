Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
A NEW clerk has been appointed for two parish councils.
Karen Wheeler succeeds Jane Pryce, who had held the role on Bix and Assendon and Rotherfield Greys parish councils for the last seven years.
She decided to stand down in May to spend more time with her family, having also been the clerk in Nettlebed and Highmoor.
19 July 2021
