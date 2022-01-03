Monday, 03 January 2022

Road closure

A SECTION of Old Bix Road will be closed in both directions from tomorrow (Saturday) until next Friday for carriageway and verge maintenance.  

Access will be maintained for the emergency services and residents who live within the closed area, where possible. A diversion will be in place.

