Banker honoured for service in Hong Kong

A BANKER from Bix received an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to British business in Hong Kong.

Peter Burnett is senior managing director of the Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in the former overseas territory.

His role at the chamber is pro bono and his job is to represent its members while using their views to influence policy.

Mr Burnett, 61, said: “I am very flattered to be recognised in this way.

“The presence of British business in Hong Kong is not to be underestimated, it is still pretty substantial and is a legacy from the days when Hong Kong was a colony.

“It is not just business but also the structure of many of the institutions there are based on that legacy and it has been 25 years this year since the handover.

“The contribution that Hong Kong makes to British business is huge and the British Chamber of Commerce is one of Hong Kong’s largest and most active international business organisations.”

Mr Burnett, who has been chairman since his election in June 2018, said the last three years had been difficult with protests against the Chinese government, the introduction of new national security laws and the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “We needed to stand up for and make sure the voice of business is heard and we work very closely with the consulate.

“Since I have been back in the UK I have met with the Foreign Office, the Treasury and also the City of London Mayor and given them the view of business on the ground.

“I think I got the honour because I have navigated a tricky three years. The job is pro bono but I look after the interests of the members and I represent the voice of business. The chamber does policy and advocacy work. We have 25 different committees, from healthcare and real estate to construction and engineering, that look at proposed regulations or even come up with our own thoughts. Generally speaking, we are quite well regarded by the Hong Kong and UK governments.”

Mr Burnett is married to Samantha and has three children, all of whom were born in Hong Kong.

He was born in Kolkota, where his father worked for the Foreign Office. Growing up, he also lived in Finland and Bulgaria.

He trained as an accountant and then worked for UBS, moving to Hong Kong in 1996 when he was appointed head of equity capital markets for the firm. He went on to be its Asia head of investment banking.

Mr Burnett joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2013 where he has been the regional head of corporate finance for greater China and north Asia.

He said: “Having been going back and forth in Asia, I moved to Hong Kong in 1996. It was supposed to be for six months and then that became two years and that became 26 years.

“The pandemic has made it more difficult to go back and forth. Prior to the pandemic, I would be back in the UK every two months.

“I am looking forward to going back to Hong Kong as the weather is really nice at this time of year before it gets sweltering in April, May and June.

“When I moved there it was the year before it ceased to be a colony and an awful lot has changed since then, as it has in this country, but I love it and I love to be able to flit between the two places.

“What I do is not a community service like running a food bank but there is a function to what I do and an important one and I do get a kick out of it.

“During the last three years we have been very careful to avoid politics. As a chamber, we don’t do politics but we do policy and we make governments really understand the impact of policy and in so doing we keep the wheels of business turning.”

• Hong Kong was a colony of the British Empire from 1841 to 1997, apart from a period of Japanese occupation from 1941-1945. The British government agreed to transfer the territory to the People’s Republic of China in 1997.