Villagers come together for celebration picnic, games and dancing contest

A RAFFLE was held at the Bix and Assendon jubilee picnic to raise money for a community hub and the village church.

The celebrations, held at Bix Common, made £1,200.

There was also a Strictly Come Dancing competition, a quiz and children’s games. More than 400 residents attended the festivities.

Gary Hall, who was one of the picnic organisers and is one of the owners of the field, said he hoped the hub would allow the community to socialise and interact with each other a couple of days a week.

“Any opportunity to get the community together is important,” he said. “Seeing everyone happy and having fun makes all the effort worthwhile. Lots of volunteers came to help too.”

Harriett, from Lower Assendon, who was a Strictly judge, said: “In Gary’s usual flamboyant style, he’s ensuring we all have a fantastic time and celebrate the jubilee. He worked so hard.”

Jane Hancock, from Lower Assendon, said she attended as she didn’t know many residents of the villages and wanted to meet some new people. “This is the best way to spend the jubilee — getting to know your neighbours,” she said.

“This isn’t going to happen again. It’s quite incredible and I’m really proud of our Queen. I love our royal family.”