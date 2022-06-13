Church shows floral crown jewels

A CHURCH in Bix displayed floral tributes to the Queen to celebrate the jubilee.

St James Church opened its doors to the public over the bank holiday weekend for its flower festival.

Members of the parish had donated seven flower arrangements, which decorated the walls and windows of the church. These included an orb adorned with flowers and a crown made from daisies and lilacs.

Churchwarden Kathy Doodson, who organised the festival, made her floral tribute using flowers from her garden, including chrysanthemums, lisianthus and peonies. Ms Doodson said: “I picked royal colours, like purple, pink and white. It took me about an hour to construct.

“The festival is just a celebration of the Queen and her incredible reign. I think she is an amazing lady and we are very lucky to have her. This is just a little something to pay tribute to all her excellent work over the last 70 years. We put a lot of work into this.”