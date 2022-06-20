Catering business voted best in England at Food Awards

A CATERING business in Bix has been voted the best in England.

Fingers and Forks won caterer of the year in the Food Awards as well as taking the South regional award for the second year.

Debbie Cadman, who owns the company, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the award, which signifies all the hard work the team has achieved, particularly after a challenging time for hospitality.

“This is a great testament to the huge amount of passion and energy we put into every event.”

The annual awards, which have 78 categories, are judged on nominations by customers.

Mrs Cadman said: “We have lovely clients who quite clearly think the world of us. We often exceed clients’ expectations and their feedback makes it all worthwhile. Going from finalists to winners has been down to our attention to detail and listening to what our clients want and being able to bring their visions to life.

“Catering is more than just the food. We are always looking at trends and popular styles of food. We’re not going to sit back and think this is it.”

Fingers & Forks, which is based at Bix Manor and caters for weddings and corporate and other events, was started by chef Kevin Cadman in 2012.

He now runs it with his wife Debbie and culinary director Duncan Basterfield.

Mr Cadman worked around the world before returning to the UK and becoming executive head chef of Eventuate, a catering company based in Henley, and then going it alone.

It caters for about 200 events a year, often with multiple weddings in a day during the summer.

The company last won the regional award in 2019.