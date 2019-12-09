Record sum made at regatta fundraiser

A RECORD £6,000 was raised at the biennial fund-raising party for Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta.

Nearly 100 guests attended the black-tie event at Hurst village hall, which was called Après Regatta and had an alpine theme.

As well as the three-course meal, there was an auction with a top prize of a holiday to Salcombe, which made £950.

Other prizes included membership of Wargrave Boating Club and Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club, tickets for Reading FC matches and dinner at the French Horn restaurant in Sonning.

The event was organised by Nicola Hounsell, of High Street, Wargrave, who first took part in the regatta when she was six and now her two sons, George and Thomas, are starting to get involved.

She said: “It was a great evening and everyone really enjoyed it.

“We had lots of support from children who have been involved in the regatta previously, which was a massive help because it saved us a lot of money.

“We have had some great feedback and people have said it is one of the best they have been to, which is fabulous.”

She said it was good to raise so much after this year’s regatta was hit by bad weather.

“It is massive for us,” she said: “We maintain and keep all our own boats and it is essential that we have this fundraiser to help with our finances.”

Mrs Hounsell, who has been organising the party since 2006, added: “Everyone is grateful for our hard work. It takes a lot of time to organise and I would like to say thank-you to all my team and everyone that supported us.

“We hope it will encourage new people to see what the regatta is about. We can't keep relying on the same people every year and we need to get new people involved.”

Next year’s regatta will be held on August 7 and 8 and will open for entries in May.