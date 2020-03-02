...biennial regatta is back too

SONNING Regatta will return on Saturday, May 23.

The biennial event is held on the Oxfordshire bank of the Thames opposite the Reading Blue Coat School boathouse, and signals the start of Sonning Festival.

Both novices and veterans will take part in a range of races from noon to 6pm. There are events for adults and children, including canoes, dinghies and skiffs.

The feature event is the dongola racing with heats being held throughout the day and the final in the late afternoon.

All equipment, including paddles and life jackets, will be provided.

Entry costs £3 for children and £6 for adults. Visitors can watch the races for £2 per adult and 50p per child and free programmes will be provided.

For those not taking part in the racing, there will be children’s entertainment, food stalls and a beer tent.

Two ferries will operate from the boathouse to take visitors across the water.

There is limited parking available on site at a cost of £10 but visitors are advised to use the ferry.

The event first started in the Victorian era but was stopped after the Second World War. It was revived in 2000 as part of the millennium celebrations.

To take part, go to Pearson Hall in Sonning on April 18 between 10am and noon to register or you can download an entry form at sonningfestival.co.uk

For more information, email John Hargrave at frampton_hargrave@msn.com