Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Try tennis...

AN open day will be held at Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday, May 19 from 1pm to 4pm.

The club, off Recreation Road, will offer coaching for adults and children as well as an opportunity to play games and there will be refreshments.

For more information, visit www.wargraveltc.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33