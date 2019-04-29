Try tennis...

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
AN open day will be held at Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday, May 19 from 1pm to 4pm.
The club, off Recreation Road, will offer coaching for adults and children as well as an opportunity to play games and there will be refreshments.
For more information, visit www.wargraveltc.co.uk
29 April 2019
