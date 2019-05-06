Monday, 06 May 2019

Open day

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club will be holding an open evening on Friday, May 10 from 5.30pm to dusk and a taster day on Saturday, June 1 from 10.30am to 4.30pm for prospective new players.

Anyone interested in taking part in any of the sessions, which take place at the club’s Memorial Avenue ground, are asked to wear flat shoes.

