Champions Shiplake presented with league trophy

SHIPLAKE were presented with the Oddfellows Triples League shield they won last season at their Memorial Road ground on Friday of last week. Club captain Melvin Stafford, this year’s captain Jim Bland and president David Bullock received the 2018 shield from Russell Vince, chairman of The Oddfellows Royal Berkshire Branch.

Meanwhile this evening (Friday) and tomorrow Shiplake are holding an open evening for prospective new players. This evening’s event will take place from 5.30pm while tomorrow’s open day will start at 10.30am. The open day is for all ages and flat shoes must be worn, equipment and refreshments will be supplied. For further details contact Clare Gutteridge on 0118 9545808.