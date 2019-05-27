Triples league mixed fortunes for Henley

HENLEY lost out at PALMER PARK by 84 shots to 69 on Wednesday of last week in their latest Oddfellows Triples League encounter. The visitors picked up just three league points to the hosts’ 11.

Although taking an early lead Barrie Davies’ triple lost five ends in a row to go from being 6-2 up to 10-8 down and never recovered losing out 17-12.

David Burdon’s triple were either just in front, level or just behind in their close encounter and with one shot on the last end secured a draw on ends won and on shots scored at nine and 14 each respectively.

The triple led by Gill Robins were never in the lead and every time they produced a come back they got pegged again resulting in an 18-12 shot loss.

Peter Borsberry’s triple were 8-1 down but fought back with a mini revival only for that to be curtailed by the loss of four consecutive ends but came back again with seven shots on the last three ends making the result 25-13 in their opponents’ favour.

Skip Dave Wilson’s triple took the lead and were never headed to win 18-10 and become the only winning rink of the evening for the visitors.

Scores (Henley names): Angelika Crisa, Sally Daniells, Barrie Davies 12-17; Brian Duddy, Jo Wilson, David Burdon 14-14; Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 12-18; Romy Painter, Maurice Robins, Peter Borsberry 13-25; Andy Scott, Jeanie Davies, Dave Wilson 18-10.

HENLEY got back to winning ways in the Oddfellows Triples League on Saturday when they beat visitors MAIDEN ERLEGH 126-39 in a rain affected match to secure all 14 points available.

The triple of Norman Daniells were quick to build up a 14-2 lead after nine ends and went on to win 22-7.

Gill Robins’ triple led from the start and continued to an untroubled 22-9 win, only dropping six ends in the process.

Skip Dave Wilson’s triple were ahead from the beginning and were up 11-3 after nine ends then doubled their shots total while allowing their opponents four more shots on two ends to win 22-7.

Barrie Davies and his triple lost the first three ends and reacted by winning the next 13, including one by seven shots, then lost the last two to finish up 37-5 to the good.

Colin Ward led his triple to a comfortable win, losing six ends on the way, with the scorecard showing 21-10 at the end.

Scores (Henley names): Joan Edwards, Jo Wilson, Norman Daniells 24-8; David Maybury, Richard Kingston, Gill Robins 22-9; Jeanie Davies, Andy Scott, David Wilson 22-7; Lynn Sayer, Sally Daniells, Barrie Davies 37-5; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Colin Ward 21-11.

SHIPLAKE triumphed on three of the five rinks at HURST on Sunday as they won the Oddfellows Triples League clash by 87 shots to 67, picking up 10 points to the hosts’ four.

Wendy Cross’ rink were leading 14-8 but the home side finished strongly to run out 17-14 winners.

David Bullock’s rink were trailing 9-4 before hitting back to run out 15-13 winners while Graham Kennedy saw his rink ease to a comfortable 31-5 win.

Ton Reid’s rink suffered a 19-10 defeat while Dave Webb saw his rink come back from 13-5 down to win 17-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): Helen Robinson, Mike Lovejoy, Wendy Cross 14-17; Jean Webb, Mark Belcher, David Bullock 15-13; Sue Reid, Margaret Bullock, Graham Kennedy 31-5; Wendy Buss, Jean Buckett, Tony Reid 10-19; Francis Benham, Elaine Robinson, Dave Webb 17-13.

SHIPLAKE set sail on Sunday for their first friendly for a number of years, on the green of ISLAND BOHEMIAN situated in the middle of the Thames in Caversham.

The visitors won on three of the five rinks played to run out 77-72 winners on a green that looked and bowled well though some rinks reportedly had lines that were less forgiving than others.

On the first rink skipped by Matt Shepherd the scores were level at 13-13 after 16 ends before Shiplake pulled away to win 18-13. Daphne Jacobs rink were 7-6 in front after eight ends but eventually went down to a 19-13 defeat.

Jim Bland’s rink led all match to eventually run out 18-11 winners while David Webb’s trio triumphed 17-9. Wendy Cross’s rink found the going tough as they trailed all match before eventually losing 20-11.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jean Webb, Mark Belcher, Matt Shepherd 18-13; David Lloyd, Sylvia Blackmore, Daphne Jacobs 13-19; Jackie Stafford, Peter Christmas, Jim Bland 18-11; Sue Ried, John Gutteridge, David Webb 17-9; Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford, Wendy Cross 11-20.